Clothier Lacey & Co (CLC), one of the North East’s longest-standing marketing and PR firms, has added Katie Moody to its team to further support its growth in Durham, Teesside and North Yorkshire.

Katie joins the business as an account manager from an independent beauty brand with several years of experience working in operations and project management for a construction training company. With a business degree from Durham University and broad experience across product marketing, PR, project management and business development, she has a strong skillset to support the management and growth of CLC’s key clients.

Based in the North East, CLC provides marketing and PR services to clients across the UK. It operates three distinct divisions- business, land and new homes and education- with a number of high-profile clients amongst its expanding client base.

Speaking of her new role, Katie said:

“I’m really excited to be working with the talented team at CLC and gain insight from their PR experience which spans twenty years. It’s a great opportunity to work alongside some well-respected regional and national businesses and I’m especially looking forward to supporting some of their key accounts in an exciting period of growth.”

Managing director of Clothier Lacey, Philippa Clothier said:

“I am delighted to welcome Katie to the team. She has such broad experience that she will add significant value to the business. We are heavily involved in the built environment, so Katie’s experience is ideal. She has bags of enthusiasm, backed up with solid marketing and construction experience and we are really excited to have her on board.”

For more information contact Philippa Clothier or Charlie Grabham at Clothier Lacey on 0191 273 9897