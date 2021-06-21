Learner drivers passed their practical tests at the highest rate ever recorded during the pandemic, according to new figures released by the Department for Transport.

The data, which spans April 2020 to March 2021, shows that 49.8% of learners passed the test, up by 3.9% on 2019-20 figures.

There was more good news for learners taking theory tests, with 55.7% passing, the highest rate since 2013-14 and 8.6% higher than the previous year.

While many learners celebrated receiving their full driving licences, others were unable to take their practical car tests due to the pandemic, with 72.7% fewer practical tests taking place in 2020-21 compared to the previous year. Car theory tests were down by more than 50%.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk comments: “Congratulations to all those who passed, just goes to show, practice really does make perfect as shown by the outstanding results.

“Many learners took advantage of less traffic on the roads to get out there and clock up more miles behind the wheel during the pandemic, plus increased time at home was the ideal opportunity to hit the books and study for the theory test.”

However, Wilson points out that after all their hard work there is now another challenge: “Newly qualified drivers often have trouble finding competitively priced insurance because they represent a higher insurance risk than seasoned motorists, and this is particularly true if the new driver also happens to be a young driver. That’s why we recommend newly qualified drivers use Quotezone.co.uk’s car insurance comparison service to shop around for better deals, by comparing quotes from a wide range of different providers side-by-side these motorists stand a better chance of finding a cheaper quote.

“Of course, there are additional steps newly qualified drivers can take to increase their odds of finding cheaper insurance too. For instance, it might be worth considering telematics insurance, which is often cheaper than a standard car insurance policy and opting for a car with a smaller engine and parking the vehicle in a safer location like a driveway or garage can also bring premiums down.”

