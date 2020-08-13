Nike has introduced the latest version of the Nike Flight ball, designed exclusively for the 2020-21 Premier League season, starting September 12.

Nike Flight, a game-changing football, introduces improved aerodynamics through a revolutionary ball design. Incorporating Nike’s new AerowSculpt technology, the Nike Flight ball concludes an eight-year investigation into improving consistency of football flight by the Nike Equipment Innovation Lab.

“The most important thing about a ball is being able to put it where you want it every time,” says Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. “Consistency is the most important thing, and it’s so important to have confidence in the ball you’re playing with.”

The design for the Nike Flight ball reflects some of the notable characteristics of Premier League gameplay, such as speed and precision. Angular chevrons and a Laser Crimson glow give a look as clean and striking as the shots on target the ball will deliver.

The Nike Flight Premier League ball is available July 29 on nike.com.