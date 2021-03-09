Nearly every home and business in Preston will gain access to next-generation broadband thanks to a major investment by CityFibre.

09 March: Preston is to benefit from an investment of £30m in its digital future, as part of CityFibre’s plans to upgrade the nation’s legacy networks with gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure is expected to boost business productivity and innovation and deliver millions in economic benefits for Preston, while giving residents access to the UK’s fastest broadband services.

Detailed planning is already underway as CityFibre, the UK’s third national infrastructure platform, designs a network capable of serving Preston’s current and future demands. Upon completion, the network will be in reach of nearly every home and business in the city. It will also provide a platform for a new generation of “smart city” applications, as well as the roll-out of 5G mobile services.

CityFibre has appointed Steve Thorpe as City Manager to spearhead delivery of the Preston project, which is due to commence in May, with work expected to be completed within the next three years. In this role, Steve will be responsible for ensuring the full fibre network is implemented with minimal disruption while delivering maximum benefit for the wider community.

Steve will be the lead point of contact for all the city’s stakeholders and a key advocate of the wide-ranging benefits that a full fibre network will bring to Preston’s residents and businesses.

Steve said: “Digital connectivity has never been more important. Full Fibre broadband will help households access all the latest entertainment at lightning speed, but the benefits are far deeper than that – from enabling smart home technology to giving people the freedom to work from home with ease. This is particularly vital with us spending more time in our homes than ever.

“With our build partners, we will do everything possible to minimise disruption as we begin to roll out this game-changing technology. This project will future-proof Preston and lay the foundations for its digital transformation, whilst enabling vital economic recovery.”

Telent is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf, using modern build techniques to deploy the network quickly. CityFibre will work closely with Preston City Council and local communities to ensure a fast and successful roll-out. Meanwhile, residents will be kept informed by mailings ahead of works commencing in their streets.

Councillor Peter Moss, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulation at Preston City Council, added: “This is an exciting project and we welcome investment in the city that will provide residents and businesses with access to fast and future proof digital infrastructure.

“The role of digital is becoming more and more important in our everyday lives and the ways we conduct business so it’s vital that our city benefits from access to the latest digital

infrastructure and the advantages this brings to everyone living and working in the city.

“Projects like this are essential to our plans for growth and development in the city and demonstrates that Preston is an exciting and vibrant place to live and do business.”

The network is not yet live, but once activated, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner, Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, and TalkTalk is expected to join the network soon.

Visit www.cityfibre.com to check your availability and register your interest in a full fibre broadband service.