Building managers and owners need to be aware of the most recent changes when it comes to the recommended procedures to protect large building water systems against contamination from Legionella. The previous measures, mainly focused on inhibiting biological growths in the cooling towers might not be good enough to protect the occupants of our buildings from exposure to this potentially deadly infection-causing bacterium. Even if it is publicly known since the first outbreak in the United States in the ’70s, reports of Legionnaire’s disease cases have escalated, despite all the efforts at prevention.

Legionella infection is usually the result of the inhalation of water aerosols containing Legionella bacteria. The number of organisms that are necessary to induce the infection is unknown, but it certainly varies according to general health, age and other factors. Some estimates say that more than ninety per cent of Legionella cases go unreported. Even if it is perfectly possible for healthy individuals to contract Legionnaire’s disease, individuals with compromised immune systems, cancer and respiratory illnesses are more likely to become infected. According to official estimations, ten to twenty per cent of the individuals infected eventually die, but in people with compromised immune systems, the fatality rate can be even higher.

Many of the cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported in the news had their origins in cooling towers of large buildings; sporadic cases usually come from domestic building water systems. Legionella is commonly found in nature and it has most probably been causing infections in human beings for thousands of years. Nowadays, a potential scenario of infection could be an elderly tourist on holidays who takes a shower in a hotel accommodation and heads back home, eventually falling ill about a week to ten days later and dying of CAP or “community-acquired pneumonia”. However, usually no one relates the illness to a shower in a touristic accommodation of a distant city.

If we want to focus on prevention, all water systems in a large building, including cooling tower waters, pools, fountains, humidifiers and spas need to receive close attention. There are resources available and guidelines you need to follow to meet the general requirements for a WMP or water management program, including analysis, survey, how to monitor and how to control, and proper documentation. The WMP or water management program serves as a key piece to the management strategy that protects large buildings and its occupants from infection caused by water sources within the premises, including Legionella.

Where can we actually find Legionella?

Legionella can occur naturally in rivers, lakes, and soil and have the ability to colonise man-made water-handling and storage systems, and such systems sometimes provide ideal nutrition and temperature conditions for Legionella growth.

Managing and minimising risks to the safety of individuals who occupy and visit a large building is one of the key aspects of the job of a facilities maintenance professional. Taking a preventive approach at all times is the key to minimise the risk of Legionella infection in the water system of a large building.

The following are some of the ways in which you can protect building occupants and visitors form Legionella, save time and money, prevent litigation, and even save a life.

Review Legionella standards and guidelines

Legionella prevention strategies and guidelines for protecting potable water systems and utility water systems in a large building are fully available for facility engineers, infection control and water treatment experts and professionals. Getting familiar with them and understanding how they apply them to your premises could save your building from a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Advice from specialists and experts

Deciding what procedures and guidelines you should follow can be confusing at times. Thus, seeking advice from competent and qualified experts who have completed L8 Legionella training courses and using an accredited certified lab for testing for Legionella could actually save you money and time.

Always be prepared

An unexpected inspection by the authorities or health institutions can harshly interrupt your daily activities. Keeping an updated risk management and communication plan that is able to address all of the potentially dangerous scenarios will effectively resolve potential issues even before they actually become problems for your building or company.