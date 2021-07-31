Say Hello to Sun and Spritzers!

Hello Sunshine! Celebrate Summer with Prezzo’s brand new dishes and drinks

Alongside Prezzo’s Italian favourites, customers at Prezzo Manchester Media City can enjoy two new dishes and three new spritzers as the sun returns and the world opens up

With restrictions being lifted on the 19th July, there’s no better way to celebrate than by enjoying a delicious meal out with friends and family. Launching on the 20th July, Prezzo Manchester Media City is embracing the return to sun and normality by adding some mouth-watering new dishes and drinks to its classic menu.

Anyone who’s had to cancel summer travel plans can still taste the Mediterranean countryside with the Prosciutto and Burrata Salad starter. It comes with cherry tomatoes, cucumber and basil – all drizzled with pesto and finished with a balsamic glaze. A quintessential Italian salad if ever there was one! The classic starters from Prezzo’s previous menus are still available too: Italian Hummus is both delicious and vegan-friendly, and the Tomato Bruschetta is as fresh and colourful as ever.

For mains, grab a taste of summer at the seaside with the brand new Creamy Seafood Ravioli. This crab and lobster filled ravioli is topped with oak-smoked salmon flakes and peas in a creamy garlic, lemon and tarragon butter sauce, garnished with rocket and lemon – one bite and you’ll be dreaming of evenings by the sea!

It joins the ranks of Prezzo’s many pizzas and pastas, including the new Pizzette and Lunch Pastas, which are slightly smaller and served with a side salad – perfect for a light summer lunch!

Meanwhile, you can also whisk yourself away to the Amalfi coast with our new Malfy gin spritzers, available in 3 new flavours – Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit & Rose, and Lemon & Elderflower spritzers are sure to make summer taste like summer as long last.

To ensure the ongoing safety of Prezzo’s customers and teams, table distancing will still be in place. There will also be sanitising stations, and Prezzo will be operating on a cashless basis.

Prezzo says “We cannot wait to celebrate Summer with our guests! All the favourites are back on the menu, plus some exciting new additions. It’s been a really tough year and we’re so looking forward to having our restaurants buzzing with customers again. Hospitality is what we do, and we’ve missed it so much!”