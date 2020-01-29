The pricing and specification has been announced for the highly-anticipated Mercedes-Benz eVito, which offers 85 (70) kW of power, 300 Nm of torque, a 92-mile average range and a six hour charging time, based on three-phase charging.

The front-wheel drive eVito has been aligned with the current Vito range and offers a standard specification that mirrors the PURE model line, including: a height and rake adjustable steering wheel; Hill Start Assist; electrically adjustable heated exterior mirrors; sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle; wood flooring; and an adaptive brake light. In addition to the PURE specification, the eVito exclusively offers: Mercedes PRO connect; heated drivers’ seat; TEMPMATIC air conditioning; a four-metre charging cable; and a CanTrack vehicle tracker, all as standard too.

Available in two lengths, and priced from £39,895 ex VAT for the eVito Van PURE L2, and £40,415 ex VAT for the eVito Van PURE L3, the vehicle is also eligible for the Office For Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) Grant. This means that customers can benefit from a 20% reduction on the vehicle purchase price, up to a maximum of £8,000.

The L2 model offers 6.0 m3 cargo volume, 2,277 kg kerb weight, 3,200 kg GVW, and a payload of 923 kg. The L3 offers 6.6 m3 cargo volume, 2,302 kg kerb weight, 3,200 kg GVW, and a payload of 898 kg.

In addition to the PURE, the eVito PROGRESSIVE will also be available and includes the following additions; colour coded bumpers, full wheel covers, front fog lights, Headlight Assist, 75mph speed limiter, Audio 15, lumbar support and electrically foldable mirrors, all as standard. The eVito PROGRESSIVE van L2 will be available from £41,600 ex VAT and £42,120 ex VAT for the L3 variant.

For both specification levels, Mercedes PRO connect comes as standard and is free for the first three years, with benefits including; Remote Access, Digital Drivers’ Log, Drive Style monitoring, real-time variable servicing monitoring, parking time monitor and geo-fence options. In addition for the eVito, the vehicle benefits from pre-conditioning of the heaters, and highlights the vehicle charging options nearby.

eDrive@VANS forms a key part of the Mercedes-Benz Vans global adVANce initiative, with the Brand committed to offering Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) alongside conventional fuel types across the entire product range, starting with the eVito, and continuing with the eSprinter panel van later in 2020.

The eVito is available to order from the nationwide Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer network from today.