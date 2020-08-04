Offered in a choice of two van models, three lengths, four engine derivatives, two transmissions and three trims, the evolved Mercedes-Benz Vito offers more efficiency, more security, and more safety, and is now available to order from £22,845* (excl. VAT), based on a Vito 110CDI PROGRESSIVE L1.

Available as a panel van with three seats, or a crew van with six seats, the Vito comes in three lengths – L1 (4,895mm), L2 (5,140mm), and L3 (5,370mm) with a height of 1,910mm and a choice of three trims – PROGRESSIVE, PREMIUM, and SPORT, which is offered exclusively for the crew van.

All models are offered with a choice of three rear-wheel drive engine variants – 114CDI, 116CDI and 119CDI, which offer 134hp and 330Nm of torque, 160hp and 380Nm, and 187hp and 440Nm of torque respectively. The Vito PROGRESSIVE is the only model offered with a choice of front-wheel drive engine derivatives too – 110CDI and 114CDI – delivering 100hp and 270Nm of torque, and 134hp and 330Nm of torque respectively.

Outside, the Vito PROGRESSIVE features front fog lamps, headlight assistant, heated and electrically adjustable mirrors, and twin sliding doors as standard, with Active Brake ASSISTATTENTION ASSIST, Crosswind ASSIST, Anti-theft protection package (which is Thatcham category 1 approved and includes cab interior and load-space monitoring with double locks, battery back-up siren and tow-away protection), cruise control, seven-inch colour touch screen, Audio 30 with DAB radio and Apple and Android Car Play integration, as well as reversing camera also included. Inside, the Vito PROGRESSIVE benefits from an eight-way adjustable comfort driver’s sea with lumbar support, double co-driver seat with airbag, height and rake adjustable multi-function steering wheel, and a locking glovebox, all as standard.

Vito PROGRESSIVE customers can upgrade with the new PLUS Pack (£1,700 excl. VAT) which adds in colour coded bumpers, TEMPMATIC air conditioning, full wheel cover, and Active Parking ASSIST.

In addition to the standard specification of the PROGRESSIVE, the Vito PREMIUM, priced from £29,550 excl. VAT (based on a Vito 114CDI PREMIUM L1), includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a chrome radiator grille, metallic paint, Parking Package, colour coded bumpers, electrically folding exterior mirrors, TEMPMATIC air conditioning, and velour floor mats, all as standard, and is offered with 9G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission.

For Vito crew customers, there is a third trim option – SPORT, which is priced from £40,745 excl. VAT (based on a Vito 116 crew van SPORT L1). This includes Auto 40 infotainment system with Navigation, DAB+ and seven-inch colour touchscreen, black leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, sports suspension, AMG side skirts, LED head and tail lamps, roof rails, heated windscreen washers, a larger flue and AdBlue tank, and chrome interior details, as well as identifying bonnet and sill graphics and 9G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission as standard.

With Mercedes PRO connect integrated as standard across all trim lines, the evolved Vito comes with three years free access to Optimised Assistance giving real-time reports of critical parts and fluids, journey logs, theft warning alerts, live locking from a mobile phone, geofencing, Accident & Breakdown Management, and live traffic information.

Across the evolved Vito range, there is a choice of five solid and six metallic paint colours (obsidian metallic black is standard on the Vito PREMIUM and SPORT). Upgraded wheel options include two 19-inch alloy wheels – one with a 16-spoke design and one with a 10-twin spoke design, one 18-inch alloy wheel with a five-spoke design, and two 17-inch allow wheels – one with a five-single spoke design, and one with a five-twin spoke design.

For more information about the evolved Vito, including list and option prices, please visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.co.uk/vans/en/vito-panel-van.