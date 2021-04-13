Caddy California, starting from £29,965*, open for order from late-May

Compact camper completes Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ California family

Caddy California includes foldable bed and mini-kitchen as standard

Versatile seating, clever storage and safety technology give owners complete flexibility for everyday life and travelling

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced pricing for the new Caddy California, starting from £29,965*, with order books for the compact camper open from late-May.

The Caddy California completes Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ camper line-up and stands alongside the T6.1-based California and Crafter-based Grand California, meaning the brand which invented the original iconic campervan now has a touring model for every budget, every journey and every adventure.

The compact camper, based on the award-winning fifth-generation Caddy, is a unique offering within the camping segment enabling variable living, sleeping and storage space for everyday life and travelling.

It features a new, foldable bed (1,980mm x 1,070mm), with cup springs and high-quality mattress, that is stored in the parcel shelf and opens out above the rear seats. There is seating for five, with the second row entirely removable for complete flexibility while a standalone tail-tent providing additional living space and sleeping compartment is available as an accessory.

A retractable mini-kitchen is included as standard, extending from the rear with single-burner cooker and integrated gas bottle. Clever and practical stowage compartments house cutlery, and California camper chairs and camper table. Interior blinds for the rear windows double up as window storage bags. Light is provided from integrated LED reading lights in the passenger compartment and tailgate.

Air conditioning, power-adjustable wing mirrors and anti-theft alarm are included as standard. While both front seats feature manual height and lumbar adjustment. In addition, the compact camper is packed with driver assistance technology such as Driver Alert system, Lane Assist, Cruise Control including Speed limiter, Front Assist, and towing protection.

Caddy California offers App-Connect, allowing users to access their apps on their phone quickly and easily, alongside Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle’s Composition Media system with 8.25-inch colour touch screen, Bluetooth, DAB, and six audio speakers. Standard specification also includes black roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also offering a high-value California Plus pack for those wanting a few extra home comforts while camping. Priced from £960*, the option pack includes a front centre armrest with space for two drinks, a 230V inverter and three-pin UK domestic plug socket, dark tinted rear glass, 2 USB points, power latching on all doors to avoid waking your camping neighbours at night and LED rear combination lights.

Prices for the standard Caddy California start from £29,965 for the entry-level SWB 1.5 TSI 114 PS powertrain and manual gearbox, with the 2.0 TDI 122 PS 7-speed DSG automatic variant priced at £34,699. The Caddy California is also available in Maxi size, priced from £31,285 for the 1.5 TSI 114 PS engine and manual gearbox, with the range-topping 2.0 TDI 122 PS 7-speed DSG automatic priced from £36,019*.

For more details on the new Volkswagen Caddy California, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk, or contact your local Van Centre.