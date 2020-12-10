North East based Clarity Informatics is providing a free update to their TeamNet practice management software to help all Primary Care Networks manage, coordinate, and deliver the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

The medical profession has raised concerns about the pressures that a mass vaccine programme could put on the NHS, including the administrative burden of coordinating healthcare teams, rooms and venues for vaccinations, and the management and storage of the vaccines.

Clarity hopes that the update to TeamNet will help ease the logistical strain of vaccinating large numbers of the population. The TeamNet software is designed to disseminate information across Primary Care Networks so that staff from several practices and sites can access up-to-date documentation and announcements.

From their base in Wallsend, the company have involved their whole team to rapidly develop a system that will allow all Primary Care Networks across the NHS to access and log project information, manage vaccination teams’ rotas, and share information with other practices. The portal will be available to all Primary Care Networks free of charge, not just for existing TeamNet users, with all costs being absorbed by Clarity.

This development follows the announcement that the UK is the first country in the world to officially approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, meaning that GP practices and PCNs are expected to act quickly to accommodate the vaccine programme for their most vulnerable patients.

Tim Sewart, CEO of Clarity Informatics said: “I am incredibly proud of the whole team at Clarity for getting this update rolled out as quickly as possible. We know how important it is to everyone that the most vulnerable members of our society are protected from this virus, and we have always predicted that any mass-vaccination programme would put increased pressure on the NHS.

“That is why we decided to make sure that all Primary Care Networks have the technology and resources needed to aid in fulfilling the programme, and that this should be free to everyone, not just existing users of our TeamNet software.

“The COVID-19 vaccine portal will be free for any Primary Care Network to use throughout the duration of the mass COVID vaccination campaign, our priority is that we support the NHS through the PCNs and make sure the vaccination programme runs as smoothly as possible.”