The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm is announcing a live stream event with the UK’s favourite duo as they reflect on 30 years in entertainment

Ant and Dec are hosting an exclusive live stream event on 11th September, with the pair looking back on their three decades in the spotlight. The event is part of Fane Online, a digital programme of exclusive events featuring the likes of Arsène Wenger, Graham Norton, Elizabeth Day, Ovie Soko, Sir Trevor McDonald and more.

The event coincides with the release of their brand-new book, Once Upon a Tyne: Celebrating 30 Years Together on Telly. Santander are proud sponsors of the event and all profits will go to The Prince’s Trust.

From their modest beginnings in Byker Grove through to their ‘unique’ time as pop stars and an award-laden TV career, the years have flown by. Ant and Dec will be looking through the lens of their glittering career, the unforgettable experiences and the incredible array of characters crossing their path along the way.

Sharing behind-the-scenes stories and exploring what they’ve learnt in their three decades in showbiz, this hilarious and heartfelt evening will explore the journey of two ordinary lads from Newcastle who went on to achieve extraordinary things, with fans having the opportunity to ask the iconic duo their own questions.

Dan Brookes, auditorium manager at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, said: “The lockdown has been incredibly difficult for all theatres and we’re delighted to be able to offer something so exciting for our audience.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to see one of the North East’s best loved duos talking about their long and varied career.”

Ant and Dec said: “Seeing as we can’t meet you all face to face in the current climate, we thought it would be a great idea to put on this event and see you all virtually! You’ll be able to ask us plenty of questions about being on the telly together for 30 years and we can share some of our favourite stories from the book!”

Tickets are available now from https://tickets.artist-tix.com/tickets/series/AntAndDec/ant-and-dec-271106?promo=YARMBOOKING&startDate=09-11-2020

Tickets cost £10 for ticket only or £20 for ticket and book.