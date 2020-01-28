Yarm’s Princess Alexandra Auditorium has announced that Zoë’s Place will be its charity partner and fundraising beneficiary, throughout 2020.

Over the next twelve months, bucket collections after shows at the 750-seat performance venue, will be donated to Middlesbrough-based children’s hospice, Zoë’s Place. The charity’s banners and information will also be on display throughout the year, to raise its profile and hopefully encourage private donations.

Zoë’s Place is an independent registered charity providing palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to 5 years, who are suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. The organisation relies on public support to raise the £1.4m it costs to run every year. Tight budgets mean that currently, the hospice can only afford to open five nights a week, leaving families with poorly children without a vital lifeline.

Dan Brookes, Auditorium Manager, said: “ As a community venue we wanted to help a local charity and we are delighted to have partnered with Zoë’s Place this year, in support of the extraordinary work they do supporting our area’s poorly children and their families.

“As we welcome audiences to our wide-ranging events programme through 2020, we hope our patrons will dig deep and give generously to this amazing charity.”

Sue Fox, corporate fundraiser at Zoë’s Place, said: “It’s fantastic news that the Princess Alexandra Auditorium has chosen us as its 2020 charity. This could not have come at a better time.”