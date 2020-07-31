The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced a further update of cancelled or postponed shows as theatres remain closed due to COVID-19.
Customers of cancelled shows have been assured they will receive refunds, whilst customers of postponed shows have been made aware of the new date, with an option of a refund if they are unable to attend the re-arranged date.
A live spreadsheet is available online at www.thepaaonline.org with up to date information on postponements and cancellations.
Dan Brookes, Auditorium Manager says: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our customers during this period of disruption and uncertainty.”
Updated events for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium:-
|Original date
|Event
|Status
|New date
|Saturday 1 August 7.30pm
|Bowie Experience
|POSTPONED
|Saturday September 2021 7.30pm
|Saturday 1 August 7pm
|Andre Rieu – Happy Together
|CANCELLED
|Sunday 2 August 3pm
|Andre Rieu – Happy Together
|CANCELLED
|Friday 4 September 8pm
|Toyah and Hazel O’Connor – Electric Ladies of the 80’s
|POSTPONED
|Sunday 16th May 2021 8pm
|Saturday 5 September 7.30pm
|Lipstick on your Collar
|POSTPONED
|Friday 30th July 2021 7.30pm
|Sunday 6 September 7.30pm
|Ben Hart – Wonder
|POSTPONED
|Friday 19th February 2021 7.30pm
|Sunday 13 September 7.30pm
|Ben Fogle – Tales from the Wilderness
|POSTPONED
|Sunday 5th September 2021 7.30pm
|Tuesday 22 September 7pm
|The Stars and their Lifecycles
|CANCELLED
|Wednesday 23 September 7pm
|Pericles – RSC
|CANCELLED
|Saturday 26 September 7.30pm
|Will Young – Show and Tell
|POSTPONED
|Friday 1st October 2021 7.30pm
|Sunday 27 September 7pm
|Alexandra Burke
|POSTPONED
|Thursday 3rd June 2021 7pm
|Friday 2 October 8pm
|Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel
|POSTPONED
|Sunday 24th October 2021 8pm
|Friday 9 October 7.30pm
|Ocean Film Festival
|CANCELLED
|Tuesday 20 October 7pm
|The Large Scale Universe
|CANCELLED
|Tuesday 20 October 7.30pm
|Pricks
|POSTPONED
|Wednesday 2nd June 2021 7.30pm
|Wednesday 21 October 7.30pm
|Friends the Musical Parody
|CANCELLED
|Thursday 22 October 7.30pm
|An Innings with David Gower
|POSTPONED
|Saturday 27th February 2021 7.30pm
|Friday 23 October 7.30pm
|Crooners
|POSTPONED
|Friday 8th October 2021 7.30pm
|Thursday 29 October 7.30pm
|John Lydon, I could be Wrong, I Could be Right
|POSTPONED
|Tuesday 23rd October 2021 7.30pm
|Friday 30 October 7.30pm
|Totally Tina
|POSTPONED
|Friday 3rd September 2021 7.30pm
|Sunday 29th November 7.30pm
|Jason Fox: Life at the Limit
|POSTPONED
|Sunday 25th April @ 7.30pm 2021
