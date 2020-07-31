The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced a further update of cancelled or postponed shows as theatres remain closed due to COVID-19.

Customers of cancelled shows have been assured they will receive refunds, whilst customers of postponed shows have been made aware of the new date, with an option of a refund if they are unable to attend the re-arranged date.

A live spreadsheet is available online at www.thepaaonline.org with up to date information on postponements and cancellations.

Dan Brookes, Auditorium Manager says: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our customers during this period of disruption and uncertainty.”

Updated events for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium:-

Original date Event Status New date
Saturday 1 August 7.30pm Bowie Experience POSTPONED Saturday September 2021 7.30pm
Saturday 1 August 7pm Andre Rieu – Happy Together CANCELLED  
Sunday 2 August 3pm Andre Rieu – Happy Together CANCELLED  
Friday 4 September 8pm Toyah and Hazel O’Connor – Electric Ladies of the 80’s POSTPONED Sunday 16th May 2021 8pm
Saturday 5 September 7.30pm Lipstick on your Collar POSTPONED Friday 30th July 2021 7.30pm
Sunday 6 September 7.30pm Ben Hart – Wonder POSTPONED Friday 19th February 2021 7.30pm
Sunday 13 September 7.30pm Ben Fogle – Tales from the Wilderness POSTPONED Sunday 5th September 2021 7.30pm
Tuesday 22 September 7pm The Stars and their Lifecycles CANCELLED  
Wednesday 23 September 7pm Pericles – RSC CANCELLED  
Saturday 26 September 7.30pm Will Young – Show and Tell POSTPONED Friday 1st October 2021 7.30pm
Sunday 27 September 7pm Alexandra Burke POSTPONED Thursday 3rd June 2021 7pm
Friday 2 October 8pm Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel POSTPONED Sunday 24th October 2021 8pm
Friday 9 October 7.30pm Ocean Film Festival CANCELLED  
Tuesday 20 October 7pm The Large Scale Universe CANCELLED  
Tuesday 20 October 7.30pm Pricks POSTPONED Wednesday 2nd June 2021 7.30pm
Wednesday 21 October 7.30pm Friends the Musical Parody CANCELLED  
Thursday 22 October 7.30pm An Innings with David Gower POSTPONED Saturday 27th February 2021 7.30pm
Friday 23 October 7.30pm Crooners POSTPONED Friday 8th October 2021 7.30pm
Thursday 29 October 7.30pm John Lydon, I could be Wrong, I Could be Right POSTPONED Tuesday 23rd October 2021 7.30pm
Friday 30 October 7.30pm Totally Tina POSTPONED Friday 3rd September 2021 7.30pm
Sunday 29th November 7.30pm Jason Fox: Life at the Limit POSTPONED Sunday 25th April @ 7.30pm 2021
Friday 1st October 2021 7.30pm Will Young – Show and Tell CANCELLED Wednesday 2nd June @ 7.30pm 2021