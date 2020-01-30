Durham Markets is inviting food and drink producers from across the region to join a special market in celebration of St Cuthbert’s Day, on Saturday 21st March.

The St Cuthbert’s Day Market will transform the Cloisters of Durham Cathedral with up to 24 specialist suppliers, enabling visitors not only to enjoy the Cathedral and the day’s special events, but also to take away with them the ‘taste’ of the region.

Interested food and drink producers from across the North East are invited to email james@durhammarkets.co.uk for more information. Please note, there is no availability for suppliers of hot take away food.

Colin Wilkes, Managing Director of Durham Markets Company, which is organising the St Cuthbert’s Day Market, commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing this market back to the Cloisters of Durham Cathedral again this year. The day’s events always bring plenty of people into the city and particularly to the Cathedral, and the setting for the market, in the Cloisters, is particularly beautiful. We’re hoping to attract both new and established food and drink producers to this one-off market.”