The new SuperSport 950 is the perfect choice for young riders looking for their first sports bike

Available in dealerships from February 2021 also in a depowered version for A2 license holders

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 21 January 2021 – Series production of the SuperSport 950 has begun at the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale. The bike will be in all dealerships starting in February.

Presented during the 2021 Ducati World Première, the SuperSport 950 is a motorcycle capable of combining sportiness with everyday road use and is the perfect choice for anyone wishing to approach the world of Borgo Panigale sports bikes. The new model has been revised in design and features better electronics and equipment, as well as becoming compliant with Euro 5 anti-pollution legislation.

The aesthetic link between the SuperSport 950 and the Panigale V4 is even more accentuated in this new version. The full-LED headlamp equipped with DRL immediately recalls the sharp light signature of the Panigale V4, while the fairings have been specially redesigned to highlight the sportiness of the bike and the fluidity of its forms.

The SuperSport 950 features a true sports bike equipment package with single-sided swingarm, trellis frame fixed to the engine that acts as a stressed/load-bearing element to reduce weight and bulk and a dry weight of 184 kg. The electronic package consists of ABS Cornering, traction control, wheelie control, electronic gearbox and Riding Modes functionality (Sport, Touring, Urban).

Thanks to the updates introduced, the SuperSport 950 is now more comfortable. The seat has new padding and a flatter shape that together offer better comfort and greater freedom of longitudinal movement, as well as allowing maximum control for the rider and plenty of room for the passenger. The height of the handlebars allows you to assume a sporty riding position without putting too much strain on your wrists, while the footrests are positioned so as not to fatigue the knees.

To improve the riding experience, both in town and out of town or on the track, also the standard version of the SuperSport 950 is equipped with the Quick Shift Up & Down. The new clutch control is now hydraulic, and the lever can be adjusted in distance from the handlebar, while the gearbox has been modified to facilitate the engagement of neutral when the bike is stationary and to ensure precise gear engagement.

The instrumentation of the SuperSport 950 family includes a new 4.3” full-TFT display. The graphics are characterized by a large round rev counter that shows the gear engaged in the centre and allows you to keep the most important information under control during sporty riding. The interface, inspired by that of the Panigale family, makes it easy to navigate the menu, adjust the settings and allows for more immediate identification of the selected Riding Mode.

The twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta engine complies with Euro 5 homologation, maintaining maximum power and torque values ​​of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm respectively. The very fluid torque delivery makes the SuperSport 950 a bike capable of giving fun to experienced riders, but at the same time it is not intimidating for novice motorcyclists, making it the perfect choice for those wishing to enter the world of Borgo Panigale sports bikes. The SuperSport 950 is also available in a depowered version for A2 license holders.

The new SuperSport 950 is available in “Ducati Red” colour, while the S version is on sale in “Ducati Red” and “Arctic White Silk” and is enriched by sportier fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension with dedicated set-up and passenger seat cover.

The complete SuperSport family press kit can be downloaded at this link, while a track video of the bike is available at the following link.

