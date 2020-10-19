DPP Planning, the UK planning consultancy, has announced the promotion of Kayleigh Dixon to the role of Associate Director, as part of its professional development and succession strategy.

Kayleigh joined the planning consultancy’s Newcastle office eight years ago as an Assistant Planner and having worked her way up through the ranks to become Principal Planner, she now takes the senior role of Associate Director within the firm.

She has been involved in a number of key developments in the North East and has also been instrumental in the growth of DPP’s presence in the Manchester market having led on significant property development schemes in and around the city, including the major New Bailey regeneration masterplan in Salford.

In the North East, during her career to date at DPP, Kayleigh has successfully delivered a variety of major projects, including Hadrian’s Tower, the iconic 27 storey, 82-metre tower, which is creating 162 luxury apartments in the heart of Newcastle.

More recently, Kayleigh has taken on responsibility for the Quayside West Scheme, a 15-acre site located on the River Tyne in Newcastle, which will become a brand new urban community to include up to 1,100 residential units, a hotel and commercial and leisure space to help establish a village environment within the city.

Succession planning and developing its workforce is key to DPP Planning’s practice. This strategy is exemplified by the fact that the majority of the directors of DPP have worked their way up through the company and have progressed to senior management roles as the company continues to support its team in their career development.

Kayleigh said: “My promotion to the role of Associate Director at DPP is an immensely proud moment for me, and it comes through the vast amount of support that the company offers when it comes to career development, which really is second to none.

“I’m passionate about this business and its values, having built my career with DPP, I know how important professional development is, and I am very proud of the dynamic team that continues to go from strength to strength. It’s particularly rewarding to see progression with the junior team members who are mentored by the more senior teams.”

Jo Robison, Director at DPP, said: “Technology, innovation and of course current market conditions are a catalyst for change for many of our clients and projects. Kayleigh has an excellent blend of skills and experience to bring to clients to help them navigate, adapt to and make the most of these changes.

“Kayleigh has already made a significant contribution to the firm and our clients, and the fact that she has worked her way up the ranks quickly demonstrates that commitment to developing the talent within our business, alongside taking opportunities to add to our business through lateral recruitment. I wish Kayleigh every success in her new role which will play a key role in supporting DPP’s future growth.”