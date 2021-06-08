Everything good should be properly maintained for it to retain its beauty. This is the case with gardens. They form part of our landscape and help edify and add appeal to our landscape. As such, our gardens need to be well-taken care of.

While a few hours of sunlight are essential for every plant, different species have different requirements. This is why you should understand the needs of your garden before trying to satisfy them.

Good garden maintenance will increase the quality and life span of your garden. To help withstand the seasons, there are a few tips that you need to know. Here, take a look!

Frequently check your plants’ health

Plants are often attacked by pests and destructive bugs like gnats, aphids, and Whitefield. These pests drain the plant of its nutrients, make it droop, and in most cases, it dies. When one plant is affected there are higher chances of affecting the other, resulting in mass losses.

The other way in which a plant is affected is by rotting. Plants rot from infections, insufficient water supply, excessive water supply, unconducive environment among others. To avoid such cases from happening, you should ensure that the environment in which the plants are is good enough.

Additionally, always use pesticides and other effective extermination methods to eliminate pests and other insects. Ensure you check the health of the plant while transplanting too. This is to avoid spreading diseases to the other plants.

Adequate water supply

Plants need moisture for proper growth. The moisture comes from watering, which should be done according to the plant’s needs. In most cases, the highest amount of water is needed during the growth stage- the early days of growth, after which it is maintained at a certain level.

Overwatering may lead to the growth of fungi, leaf spots, and eventually unhealthy plants. Therefore, only the right amount of water is required. Let the soil dry between watering times, to prevent the moisture from being oversaturated. Avoid soaking the garden at all costs.

Watering can be done manually or by automating the process. While the manual is the best way of doing it, it is recommended you use a drip irrigation system, rather than sprinklers. The reason being, drip ensures all plants have water, while sprinklers may overwater a given spot, leading to rotting.

Consistently perform plant maintenance

There are three basic ways of maintaining your garden. They include pruning, deadhead, and culling of plants. Pruning refers to the removal of certain branches of the plant to make room for more. It is also done to control growth.

Deadhead involves the removal of the old flower blooms to facilitate the growth of new ones. Culling helps clean out the garden by removing the unhealthy ones and giving room for the healthy ones to flourish.

Adopting these methods will help you promote growth, remove unhealthy plants thus preventing further damage, and increasing room for the flowers to flourish.

Conclusion

There are three basic tips that you should observe in maintaining your garden: checking the plants’ health, giving them water, pruning, deadhead, and culling. This will help you make the most of your garden. Also, watering has to be done properly.