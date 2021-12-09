Professor Phil Padfield is joining the team at Meee as the business’s Education Advisor.

Former Dean of Education at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), Phil brings a wealth of experience gained working in leading universities in the UK and USA.

Phil trained as a cell physiologist, gaining his undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Bristol University and a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Manchester.

On completing his doctorate, he moved to the USA to take up a position at Yale University. After 12 years in the States, he returned to the University of Manchester where his focus moved away from research to education.

Phil is a skilled educator with extensive expertise in the development, organisation and delivery of education programmes, gained as a Programme Director and subsequently as an Associate Dean. He was responsible for establishing the Manchester Academy for Healthcare Scientist Education and which under his leadership became the national centre of excellence for the education of NHS healthcare science trainees.

In 2018 he was appointed LSTM’s first Dean of Education with the remit to revitalise and expand the school’s education portfolio.

Phil is a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and has received a Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence from Advance HE.

He joins Meee as its Education Advisor. Meee specialises in transformation and change, drawing on the best creativity and thinking from the worlds of branding, psychology, neuroscience, education and sociology, to help people embrace change and achieve extraordinary lives. From pupils to CEOs, Meee has helped thousands find their magic to transform themselves, their communities and their organisations. From leaders of PLCs and SMEs to parents, teachers, students, carers, the unemployed and prison inmates Meee helps people excel. www.meee.global

Sid Madge, founder of Meee, said:

“Everyone at Meee is excited to be working alongside Phil. He has a wonderful people-centred approach and his love of learning shines through. Phil will bring a robustness and research rigor that will challenge the team in the development and expansion of our culture, motivation and people performance programmes for both education organisations and individuals.”

Professor Phil Padfield, said:

“Meee’s FUEL programme provides a unique and rewarding journey of self-discovery, which leaves participants empowered and with a heightened sense of self-worth.”

