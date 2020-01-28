Prolific try-scorer Adam Radwan has pledged his future to Newcastle Falcons by signing a new two-year deal with the unbeaten Greene King IPA Championship leaders.

The 22-year-old winger has scored 25 tries in his 31 first team appearances for the Falcons, touching down nine tries in 11 games this season.

Currently the top try-scorer in the Championship and looking forward to another two years with the Falcons, the North-Yorkshire-born flyer said: “This season I’ve worked my way more into the first team squad and I’ve been given a massive opportunity to try and make that shirt my own.

“I feel like I’ve listened to the coaches, worked hard on my game and taken my opportunity, but I’ve still got a lot to learn and that process is ongoing.”

Radwan began his rugby journey with Middlesbrough RUFC, going on to play for Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Billingham RUFC and Darlington Mowden Park as well as the Falcons’ academy.

“I’m excited about the next two years here and how the club is building, it feels like this season is a re-boot for us all and I just want to be part of it,” he said, having been a key man for a side which has won all 16 games this season.

“We’ve had a tough experience in being relegated from the Premiership but we’re bouncing back strongly, we’ve re-assessed everything and we’re in a really good place to progress from here.”

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: “Adam is a player who really excites us and our supporters, he has enormous amounts of ability and is improving all the time.

“He’s a local lad, which very much fits in with our philosophy of developing our own players, and it’s great news for the club that he sees his future with us.

“His try-scoring record speaks for itself, and with all the work he is doing on other aspects of his game I can only see him getting even better.”

