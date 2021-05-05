ProLion targets ransomware protection market in global expansion drive

ProLion offers a unique ransomware and insider threat protection solution for ONTAP storage environments

ProLion, a best-in-class active ransomware and data protection solution for ONTAP storage, is set to target the global market for ransomware protection as it launches its international expansion program.

The vendor – which dominates its domestic Austrian market – is now investing for growth in the USA and UK, as well as building its footprint across Europe, notably in Germany and the Benelux. The company has added a number of new hires to the business across multiple sales and marketing functions as well as launching an aggressive channel recruitment program centred on ONTAP resellers.

Robert Graf, Founder and General Manager, ProLion, stated: “The increased frequency of cyber breaches, coupled with the obvious difficulties of recovering from these attacks during a pandemic, has seen demand for our solutions increase. We have seen growth of 100% over each the past four years as a result and are now setting our sights even higher.

“Our growth plans centre not just on the domestic markets of Austria and Germany, but the growth opportunity afforded by the UK and the USA. Integral to our expansion has been the hiring of a number of new sales and marketing professionals, as well as an increased focus on our Go-To-Market model, which remains channel-centric.”

ProLion’s core solution – CryptoSpike – is a best-in-class security and access transparency solution for the data centre which eliminates system downtime and data loss risks within ONTAP environments. Today it provides data insights for 450+ customers across retail, finance, telco, healthcare and manufacturing.

Outside of its ransomware protection solutions ProLion also has a range of always-on data availability products, namely ClusterLion for MetroCluster and ClusterLion for SAP Services as well as data management and analytics products such as DataOptimiser, DataAnalyzer and RestoreManager.

Graf continued: “ProLion is a highly desirable solution for companies that want to provide a simple, secure solution to preventing ransomware threats to cloud and on-premises applications and services.”

According to threat hunting and cyber-intelligence firm Group-IB the number of ransomware attacks grew by more than 150% in 2020. It’s research also found that ransomware attacks not only grew in numbers but also in scale and sophistication – the average ransom demand increased by more than twofold and amounted to £120,000 ($170,000) in 2020.

“Our suite of solutions can seamlessly be built into any company’s wider IT security strategy, enabling data protection for end users. As we continue to see the frequency of cyber breaches rise and the continued impact being felt by organisations both large and small there is a clear need for best-in-class ransomware protection. Our goal is to ensure that our CryptoSpike solution delivers data security right in the heart of the ONTAP Central File Services,” concluded Graf.