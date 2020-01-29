PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

STARRING

CAREY MULLIGAN, LAVERNE COX and BO BURNHAM

along with an ensemble cast that includes

ALISON BRIE, CONNIE BRITTON, JENNIFER COOLIDGE,

MAX GREENFIELD, CHRISTOPHER MINTZ-PLASSE, CHRIS LOWELL,

SAM RICHARDSON, MOLLY SHANNON AND CLANCY BROWN

DIRECTED BY

EMERALD FENNELL

PRODUCED BY

MARGOT ROBBIE, TOM ACKERLEY, JOSEY MCNAMARA, BEN BROWNING, EMERALD FENNELL AND ASHLEY FOX

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

