PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
STARRING
CAREY MULLIGAN, LAVERNE COX and BO BURNHAM
along with an ensemble cast that includes
ALISON BRIE, CONNIE BRITTON, JENNIFER COOLIDGE,
MAX GREENFIELD, CHRISTOPHER MINTZ-PLASSE, CHRIS LOWELL,
SAM RICHARDSON, MOLLY SHANNON AND CLANCY BROWN
DIRECTED BY
EMERALD FENNELL
PRODUCED BY
MARGOT ROBBIE, TOM ACKERLEY, JOSEY MCNAMARA, BEN BROWNING, EMERALD FENNELL AND ASHLEY FOX
From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.
#PromisingYoungWoman