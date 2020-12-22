Newcastle-based civil and structural engineers RWO has promoted Ronnie Lamb to engineer and Vincent Wai to senior engineer as it continues to invest in resources and skills.

The move will see both strengthen their involvement in highway and drainage design contracts for several of the company’s clients in both Leeds and Newcastle.They will also be responsible for mentoring and training junior members as well as providing on-going support to the senior management team as part of planned strategic growth.

Both bring extensive experience in civil and infrastructure engineering to the role having worked on a variety of projects with RWO including involvement in several multi-million-pound projects across the residential, retail and commercial sectors.

RWO, which includeshouse builders Barratt Homes and Taylor Wimpey and construction sector leaders such as Caddick Group, Metnor and Vistry among its current clients, has seen revenues exceed forecasted turnover of £1.75m in the past 12 months, winning a raft of new work in the last three months.

Ross Oakley, RWO’s managing director, said the promotions are well deserved: “I’m delighted to see Ronnie and Vincent’s promotions. It recognises the vital role they have played in helping us to build our presence in regional and national work and strengthening our reputation for high calibre work.”

RWO specialises in a range of work including flood risk assessments, residential, commercial, industrial and leisure structural engineering. Civil engineering services cover road design, drainage, external works and SuDS (Sustainable Urban Drainage). The company operates from modern offices in Newcastle upon Tyne, and Leeds, Yorkshire.