Walton Robinson, the Newcastle-based property specialists, has achieved a significant milestone having advised on the sale and purchase of £40m worth of investment property in the past 24 months.

The company, which is also one of the city’s leading letting and estate agents, has developed a dedicated team of professional advisors working closely with investors, developers and funders providing strategic advice, guidance and detailed market knowledge.

Working alongside clients’ legal and financial advisors, Walton Robinson is active in both residential and commercial property investment opportunities, and in 2018 and 2019 advised on a range of transactions for single and multiple properties in Newcastle.

In addition to advising on residential property transactions in iconic developments such as 55 Degrees North and the Wills Building, Walton Robinson has supported significant activity in the North East’s Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) market.

Projects have included the sale of a large HMO development in Osborne Road, Jesmond and a disposal of a portfolio of student HMOs in Sunderland. Activity in Newcastle’s student market also continued to be robust with Walton Robinson advising on a number of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) transactions during the period.

Outside of the residential sector, Walton Robinson has also advised on the sale and acquisition of commercial properties. Among them was a unique project in Sunderland that sees a former Apostolic Church in Sunderland being converted into an art studio and gallery.

Mark Walton, Managing Director of Walton Robinson, said: “Newcastle and the wider North East remains an attractive investment proposition for developers and investors and we have established a strong niche as professional advisors to support their entrance and continued activity in the market.

“The increasing demand for high quality homes and student accommodation, as well as Grade A offices, is generating inward investment and is a positive sign that there is confidence in the Newcastle market. Through our team of specialists, we have developed excellent relationships with clients from within the North East and further afield that are actively looking at new opportunities in the city for 2020 and beyond, which will support the growth of the region’s economy.”