A NEW property portal has been launched to provide a reliable and unique service for both estate agents and consumers on an international scale.

Propuno works with a select number of estate agents; marketing properties for free while offering various other marketing channels and solutions.

The Teesside-based property portal aims to be different by working with a limited and reputable network of agents, currently providing the highest quality of service in selling property ranging from £150,000 to £35million.

Powered by Hartlepool’s software development and digital marketing company Property Webmasters, Propuno boasts more than 20 years of combined experience in the industry.

Jamie Arthur, the founder and the brainchild of Property Webmasters, said: “We have launched Propuno not only as a fantastic marketing solution to reputable estate agents worldwide but also to provide property buyers the chance to work with ethical, professional and trustworthy estate agents in the UK and overseas.”

Propuno already lists property across Europe on its site, showcasing luxurious properties in France, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain and the UK and boasting a quality portfolio of developments. There is also no charge to the consumer to use the service.

Propuno is confident it advertises the best properties in the best areas across the continent, with an aim to reach further destinations across the world in the future. Since its launch, Propuno has received one million visitors to its network of agents and referred both buyers and sellers to agents.

It has had agents make sales, value properties, booked property viewings, had new agents come on board and acquired properties and developments in some of the most sought-after locations in Europe.

Luke Fleming, Digital Marketing Manager of Propuno, said: “We understand that customers have reservations about which estate agents to deal with, for that reason we wanted to ensure we work only with reputable estate agents who are providing the highest quality service in their specific areas around the world.

“Drawing upon our marketing and website expertise, we advertise and list our clients’ properties for free on their behalf, this allows us to focus on our strengths whilst also freeing up more time for our agents to focus on what they’re best at.

“We have introduced a revenue-share model where we receive a commission on any resulting sale, we don’t profit unless our agents do.”

Propuno is attracting leads for property in some of the most competitive landscapes in the world including the Costa Del Sol, Paris and Cannes to name a few.

Campaigns are tailored to create the most relevant audiences and demographics to get the best results.

For more information check out propuno.com