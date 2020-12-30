CBD is one of the very few commercial success stories of 2020. In a year when most businesses have been battening down the hatches, anything with health connotations has, understandably, been attracting attention. CBD oil has been a staple of the health food stores and natural supplement aisles for some time now, but over recent months, the cannabinoid has started to appear in other formats.

Capsules, gummies and even drinks have all entered the fray. But perhaps the most intriguing new trend is the growing popularity of CBD vape juice. Vaping has captured the public imagination over the past decade, especially amongst those looking to wean themselves away from cigarettes. Is a CBD vape a good next step to quit nicotine entirely? And how does taking CBD as a vape compare to more traditional methods of delivery? Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of vaping CBD.

CBD vapes – the pros

CBD works by interacting with neurotransmitters in the body’s nervous system. To do so, you first need to get it into your bloodstream, and inhaling it through a vape is by far the fastest and most effective way to do so. The reason for this is that the CBD travels straight into the lungs and is absorbed into the bloodstream. If you take it from a dropper, or in a food or drink product, it has to make the long journey through the digestive system first. As a result, CBD vapers start to feel the effects within a few minutes, compared with half an hour or so for other methods.

As well as being faster, vaping is more efficient. In other words, it has higher bioavailability than other methods. The same amount of benefit derived from a smaller quantity of CBD can only be a good thing for cost-conscious consumers.

What about the downsides?

Vaping is not for everyone. If you are a smoker or an ex-smoker, then putting a vape pen to your lips and inhaling is no big deal, but if not, you might be uncomfortable about doing so, or find the experience unpleasant. It is also important to keep in mind that there are potential side effects to vaping, regardless of the type of vape juice, especially if you are inexperienced. Inhale too hard, and you might interrupt the flow of oxygen. Coughing, dizziness or nausea can easily result.

There have been some media scare stories about more sinister health risks associated with vaping. These are mostly connected with potentially toxic thinning agents that are used in certain low-quality or black market vape juices.

So is it worth it?

If you choose to take CBD, whether it is to help you to relax, to improve focus or to ease inflammatory pain, then vaping is clearly an efficient way to do so. If it can also help you to sever that nicotine habit, it can only be a good thing. Just make sure you use a good quality vape juice from a recognized brand – and if you’re new to vaping, take it easy till you get used to it!