Created and tested in Oregon, the ACG Air Terra Antarktik ensures warmth and weatherproofing during the winter season. Highlighted by a Gore-Tex upper, which keeps the elements out, the shoe incorporates reflective hits along with an easy-entry Velcro closure (inspired by the sleeves on ACG’s technical winter jackets). The shoe also features an aggressive sticky rubber outsole and new lug configuration, providing traction on the most difficult surfaces, along with Air cushioning underfoot.

The ACG Air Terra Antarktik releases January 16.