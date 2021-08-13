THE NORTH EAST’S biggest scream park is planting the seeds for a fear-filled Halloween this year.

Psycho Path is set to return to Lintz Hall Farm, near Burnopfield, from 1 October, with new scares which will play on a wide variety of common fears.

And with a huge site build currently underway, organisers are also making a first this year by growing one of their attractions – a vast maize maze called Corn-ered with terror hidden around every corner.

Set across 2.5 acres, the maze will make the most of atmospheric sounds and lighting along with new set pieces and trained scare actors to deliver a terrifying experience for all who enter.

Those feeling brave will also be able to pay a visit to disorientating house of horrors iScream or face their fears at new scare Isolation, along with the return of Psycho City – an outdoor trail through an abandoned wasteland which is inhabited by nightmarish creatures.

Thrill seekers can enjoy fairground rides at the Fearground, while an array of street food and drink and a whole host of spooky entertainment is lined up for Stage Fright, where visitors can take a break between the scares.

Matt Smyth of 700 Acres, which organises Psycho Path, is confident the new site will deliver an excellent event for Halloween.

“With the scream park unable to go ahead last autumn, we’ve had even more time to plan for this year and I really believe this will be one of our most impressive yet,” he said.

“Growing our own scare is certainly a first but corn mazes are such a classic part of horror cinema and for good reason, so we can’t wait for our visitors to see what we have planned when we reopen in autumn.

“We have moved the site around this year so all of our scares now feed off from the top barn and with new attractions, a huge food and drink offering, performers and the return of our Fearground, it’s sure to be a night Halloween fans won’t want to miss.”

Tickets start at £23 and any children aged 13 to 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. To book, visit https://www.psycho-path.co.uk/