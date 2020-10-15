The Rise development in Scotswood, Newcastle has been named as a finalist in the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) North East Awards for Planning Excellence. The development is being delivered by New Tyne West Development Company Public Private Sector and is a joint venture between The City of Newcastle, Keepmoat Homes and Barratt Homes.

This major regeneration scheme, which has been ongoing since 2014, is expected to deliver around 1,800 new homes through five phases, along with a 45 bed Assisted Living provision, a new health complex, new retail offers, as well as a purpose-built community space for new and existing communities around the development to use.

Each home is being built to enhanced design and space standards with the addition of a new district heating system, making the development unique for a regeneration scheme of its size, and has created a range of apprenticeship and job opportunities in the area.

Following the success of Phase 1, the second phase of new homes commenced in late 2019 continuing the development’s objective of creating a diverse, sustainable community of around 6,000 people living in well designed, modern, energy efficient homes.

Tim Crawshaw, Chair of RTPI North East said: “In what has been a challenging year for many, the quality of the submissions for the RTPI North East Awards for Planning Excellence has been incredible. The judges have enjoyed assessing the submissions greatly and have been impressed with the scope, range and diversity of the nominees and their ambitious projects.”

Lee McGray, Development Director at New Tyne West Development Company said: “We’d like to thank Keepmoat Homes and Barratt Homes for their part in this project so far, which has already successfully created a new and thriving housing market in the west end of Newcastle. We’re thrilled that the team’s hard work, ambition and commitment to this scheme has been recognised by the RTPI.”

Councillor Hazel Stephenson, Newcastle City Council said: “I’m delighted that The Rise has been shortlisted as a finalist in such a prestigious award. Being a part of the scheme since its inception and working alongside our many community partners and groups, it is fantastic to see that the partners continue to deliver the transformational change which has been promised from the outset of the scheme.”

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes said: “The Rise is a truly transformational scheme. It has reversed the drift of economically active people away from the west end of Newcastle attracting a wide and diverse range of purchasers back into the area. Property prices on the scheme have risen to the point where are now comparable to those in other sought-after locations on Tyneside. Interest in the new second phase of development has been very strong with a significant number of homes having been reserved, even though the new show homes have not yet been completed for viewing. Perhaps most satisfying is the fact that purchasers have cited the contemporary design of the new homes as being the main reason for purchasing at The Rise.”

The RTPI North East Awards for Planning Excellence celebrate outstanding projects that demonstrate the power of planning. Entries reflect the diversity of planning achievement, whether in urban or rural areas, large or small in scale, involving new development, regeneration or conservation. Entries come from the public, private and community sectors.

This year will see the Awards announced online with a live video ceremony on Thursday 19 November on the dedicated RTPI YouTube channel.