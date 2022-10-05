The North East’s biggest Pyromusical fireworks spectacular returns with a bang next month, following the success of last year’s sell-out show.

The magical, multi-sensory event, which is this year entitled ‘Either side of the Pond’, will feature a US vs UK soundtrack.

Set in a 7.5-acre stage and lighting up the night skies above Bishop Auckland, it promises to be a fantastic evening of memorable family entertainment.

A lovely event for all the family to enjoy, with warm, comforting food available before the show before the popular music and pyrotechnics begin. Including hot dogs, popcorn, chips and drinks from the Food Court.

The annual event is a perfect evening out for family and friends, with safe viewing and seating ideally suited for everyone from grandparents to young children. There will be numerous fire pits around the venue to provide warmth and an atmospheric glow.

A shuttle bus service will be available from Bishop Auckland bus station, priced at £2 per person.