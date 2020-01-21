Design and technology are what drivers are looking for the most

Answering this expectation QASHQAI N-TEC edition combines stand-out design and advanced technologies

QASHQAI N-TEC brings upscale driving at an accessible price

PARIS, France – Nissan’s new QASHQAI N-TEC edition combines enhanced design details with Nissan’s advanced ProPILOT driver assist, Intelligent Parking Assist automated parking feature and NissanConnect infotainment system to meet both the aesthetic and technological needs of crossover customers.

QASHQAI N-TEC has a striking new look thanks to all-black 19-inch alloy wheels and details including darkened headlamps, darkened front grille treatment and glossy black mirror caps. The black-themed upgrade continues inside with PVC/Alcantara®-trimmed seats, soft touch materials and glossy black air-vents. With such an eye-catching style on QASHQAI N-TEC, Nissan upgrades its pioneering crossover.

QASHQAI N-TEC is equipped with the advanced ProPILOT system and Intelligent Park Assist, usually only available on the range-topping grades. To further help drivers enjoy their drive, the QASHQAI N-TEC features the NissanConnect infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to ensure effortless connection to digital life.

Nissan customers will enjoy a crossover that offers the best of Nissan’s technology that supports them and reduces the stress of their daily drive with the advanced ProPILOT system. ProPILOT, oversees highway driving and helps to keep the QASHQAI in lane, regulates its speed, manages traffic jams and controls the distance to the vehicle ahead.

Intelligent Park Assist removes the stress of reverse parking, with advanced sensors identifying a suitable parking space and then performing the manoeuvre, with the driver simply regulating the speed, while monitoring the QASHQAI’s Around-View Monitor – giving a bird’s eye view of the car’s immediate surroundings – on the touchscreen display.

NissanConnect brings the familiar experience of your smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing customers to use popular audio, navigation and messaging apps via the touchscreen and voice control to minimise distractions.