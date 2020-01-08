Plymouth Raiders have moved quickly to strengthen during the early part of the League campaign by adding experienced BBL power forward, Leslee Smith.

The 6’8″ British Virgin Islands native will face his former team, B. Braun Sheffield Sharks, at the Plymouth Pavilions this coming Friday, having spent some time with the Sharks at the start of the 2018-19 season.

However, Smith will be more familiar to Raiders’ fans for the two seasons he enjoyed with South West rivals, Bristol Flyers, where he averaged 11.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds over his time with the Club.

Raiders’ Head Coach, Paul James, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Leslee Smith to the Raiders family, he is a player with good BBL experience having played for Bristol and Sheffield.

“Leslee is a multi-skilled player who plays hard at both ends of the floor and will give us scoring, but more importantly, some well needed defensive and rebounding presence.”

On his joining the Raiders, Smith added, “I’m excited to be a part of the Plymouth Raiders, they have a really awesome fan base.

“As someone who has competed against the Raiders over the years, I see the support they have here in Plymouth. They also have some talented players well recognised around the league, and a good coaching staff.

“I’m excited to add to what they have and help with the success of the club.”

Raiders’ Fans will get their first opportunity to see Smith in action this coming Friday when the Raiders’ face Sheffield Sharks at the Plymouth Pavilions.