Rainbow Riches. Two words that every fruit machine/Slots lover will recognise, and that’s because the Irish-themed games, which are produced by Barcrest, are, without a doubt, some of the most popular on the iGaming market.

Since the original Rainbow Riches was first released in the early 2000s, until this very day, Barcrest have kept gamers entertained with tons of releases. Following a quick search of Rainbow Riches at Betfair Casino, you will be inundated with titles – the latest being the very modern Rainbow Riches Cluster Magic. And, nowadays it’s not just Slots that are on offer! Rainbow Riches has ventured into other parts of the online casino world, like it’s very own popular Bingo room, for example.

But, where did it all begin for the much-loved game? Well, let’s find out. Read on as we take you through the colourful history of Rainbow Riches.

The Rainbow Riches brand

People from the emerald isles are considered to be lucky, hence the popular saying; ‘the luck of the Irish’, and, for this reason, when it comes to casino games, Irish-themed games are very popular amongst punters. The traditional Irish theme, alongside the main character Lucky O’Leary, have helped Rainbow Riches develop a strong brand identity, and certainly helped the game to gain its popularity.

The game being released into pubs and bookmakers

Rainbow Riches found its fame in the form of fruit machines, which were scattered across pubs all throughout the United Kingdom. Soon after its success in local boozers, the game evolved into a Fixed Odds Betting Terminal (or FOBT). These touch screen machines were now found in your favourite bookmakers, as well as pubs.

The simplicity of the original game is often regarded as the main reason why Rainbow Riches shot up in popularity. Even a novice can get to grips with the Barcrest games in a jiffy, and the game’s appealing jackpot didn’t go unnoticed either. When the game first hit the pubs up and down the country in 2008, its jackpot stood at £500, which was more than enough to attract the punters from their bar stools.

Introduction to the online casino world

It didn’t take long for Rainbow Riches to be introduced to the online casino world, and, in 2009, the original game was given a makeover with the addition of extra features, including the Wishing Well Bonus. It wasn’t until 2012 that another title was added to the franchise, and that was Rainbow Riches Pick ‘n Mix. This was yet another hit with fans of the game, as it gave you the opportunity to focus on your favourite feature from the original game. Surprisingly, despite the first two games popularity, it was five more years until a third game was on the scene: Rainbow Riches Free Spins. However, since then, Barcrest have released multiple titles including Reels of Gold, Fortune Favours, and even given the original game a Megaways makeover, which includes 100,000s of ways to win, as well as even bigger payouts.

All of these titles are widely available across all of your favourite gaming devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and laptop. And, if you’re a diehard fan of the original fruit machine, then you’ll notice that the online variant isn’t much different. However, if you’re wanting something a little more modern, then give one of the newer releases, like Cluster Magic, a go.