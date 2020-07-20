Heightened performance: Efficient new in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines with 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) tech

Efficient new in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines with 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) tech High-specification special editions: New feature-packed HSE Dynamic Black joins the range alongside the HSE Silver and striking SVR Carbon Edition

New feature-packed HSE Dynamic Black joins the range alongside the HSE Silver and striking SVR Carbon Edition Modern, powerful, efficient: New in-line Ingenium diesel engines provide the performance of a V8 with the fuel consumption and emissions of a six-cylinder unit, featuring mild hybrid technology; available alongside powerful petrol and efficient PHEV powertrains

New in-line Ingenium diesel engines provide the performance of a V8 with the fuel consumption and emissions of a six-cylinder unit, featuring mild hybrid technology; available alongside powerful petrol and efficient PHEV powertrains Strong design: Confident and luxurious Range Rover Sport is enhanced with new exterior colour options and interior choices

Confident and luxurious Range Rover Sport is enhanced with new exterior colour options and interior choices Sustainable luxury: Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV provides 25 miles (41km) of EV range and fuel economy of 88.3mpg (3.2l/100km), now with Mode 3 charging cable for faster charging

Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV provides 25 miles (41km) of EV range and fuel economy of 88.3mpg (3.2l/100km), now with Mode 3 charging cable for faster charging Advanced technology and connectivity: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard across the range, with 4G Wi-Fi connections for up to eight devices

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard across the range, with 4G Wi-Fi connections for up to eight devices Available to order now: The Range Rover Sport is priced from £65,295 OTR in the UK. Find out more and specify yours at: www.landrover.co.uk/vehicles/range-rover-sport/index.html

Whitley, UK, 15 July 2020 –The Range Rover Sport – Land Rover’s most dynamic model ever – has gained a suite of upgrades to enhance its appeal as the ultimate luxury performance SUV.

New special-edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and SVR Carbon Edition giving Range Rover Sport buyers more choice than ever. The existing HST gains another powerful engine option with a new D350 diesel.

The D350 is just one of the latest generation of Land Rover’s new six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines. They bring 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) diesel technology to the Range Rover Sport for the first time and are RDE2-certified. Developed in-house, the new in-line engine is available in D300 and D350 variants, with power outputs ranging from 300PS (221kW) to 350PS (258kW). They replace the V6 and V8 diesels.

The SV Premium Palette paint colour range, which makes lustrous colours and Satin finishes available to all Range Rover Sport customers, has been refreshed with eight new colours including Tourmaline Brown, Amethyst Grey-Purple and Petrolix Blue.

Inside, the purposeful cabin design and elegant details provide an undeniable sense of sporting luxury, while the seamlessly integrated Touch Pro Duo infotainment features enhance connectivity.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer, said: “The Range Rover Sport is a unique statement of performance with an assertive and powerful design. Its refined appearance speaks to the modernity of the Range Rover family, while a series of unique aesthetic touches mark out its sporting nature.”

Key to the Range Rover Sport’s appeal is its sophisticated design, all-round capability and luxurious interior. The HSE Silver edition builds on the generous specification of HSE with a suite of sophisticated Shadow Atlas exterior trim finishes, Privacy Glass and 21-inch Gloss Black and contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels fitted as standard.

Available with seven exterior colour options, including new Lantau Bronze and Hakuba Silver, and two interior choices, the HSE Silver also benefits from a fixed panoramic roof, Privacy Glass, front centre console cooler compartment and Meridian Surround Sound System. The HSE Silver is available with the D300 diesel and the P400e PHEV powertrains.

The new HSE Dynamic Black is based on the HSE Dynamic and features an exterior Black Pack, giving the Range Rover Sport extra road presence with matching 21-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, Privacy Glass and an all-black interior on the P400e and 22” wheels as standard on the D300

Finished in Santorini Black or Carpathian Grey with contrast roof, the HSE Dynamic Black also benefits from a fixed panoramic roof, Ebony Premium Headlining and Meridian Surround Sound System as standard.

For high-performance customers, the 575PS (423kW) SVR Carbon Edition provides a stealthy take on the flagship of the Range Rover Sport family with extensive Carbon Fibre detailing.

The Carbon Edition features an exposed Carbon Fibre bonnet centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, as well as a range of other Carbon Fibre exterior design details, Carbon Fibre interior trim finishers, Exclusive SVR Carbon Edition treadplates, a Carbon Fibre Engine Cover and 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels.

Power and efficiency

Alongside the existing range of powerful and refined petrol engines are the latest six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines that are smoother, more refined and more efficient than the engines they replace.

The new in-line designs meet Real Driving Emissions Step 2 (RDE2) standards and Euro 6d-final real-world driving compliance with 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology boosting responses and fuel economy. As a result, the new Ingenium unit is one of the world’s leading clean diesel engines.

All the engines available play to the Range Rover Sport’s high-performance character, with the new D350 diesel powering the luxury performance SUV from 0-60mph in just 6.5 seconds

(0-100km/h 6.9 seconds). With an impressive torque output of 700Nm, strong responses remain at the core of the Range Rover Sport experience and, with CO 2 emissions of just 237g/km for the most powerful D350, customers gain traditional V8 diesel performance with six-cylinder efficiency.

Strong performance is backed up by an engaging drive that strikes a fine balance between dynamism and comfort. The Range Rover Sport’s advanced all-wheel drive and air suspension both constantly adapt and respond to road conditions, providing driver feedback and involvement, while retaining the superior refinement that customers expect. Lightweight aluminium construction is a key factor behind the Range Rover Sport’s agile handling and dynamic responses.

The latest Range Rover Sport engine range comprises:

Diesel:

D300 – 300PS (221kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV, 650Nm of torque at 1,500rpm to 2,500rpm

D350 – 350PS (258kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV, 700Nm of torque at 1,500rpm to 3,000rpm

Petrol:

P300 – 300PS (221kW), 2.0-litre four-cylinder, 400Nm of torque at 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm

P400 – 400PS (294kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder, 550Nm of torque at 2,000rpm to 5,000rpm

P400e – 404PS (297kW), 2.0-litre four-cylinder PHEV, 640Nm of torque at 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm

P525 – 525PS (386kW), 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged, 625Nm of torque at 2,500rpm to 5,500rpm

P575 – 575PS (423kW), 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged, 700Nm of torque at 3,500rpm to 5,000rpm

The plug-in hybrid electric P400e is the most fuel-efficient Range Rover Sport and can drive up to 25 miles (41km) in full electric mode with zero tailpipe emissions.

The powerful 300PS (221kW) Ingenium petrol engine combines with an 105kW electric motor for a combined 404PS (297kW), so performance is uncompromised. The PHEV powertrain accelerates the Range Rover Sport from 0-60mph in 5.9-seconds (0-100km in 6.3 seconds) while returning up to 88.3mpg (3.2l/100km) in WLTP tests.

The standard-fit Mode 3 cable means a full charge takes less than three hours from a wall box or public charging point, compared to 7.5 hours via a regular Mode 2 cable.

Enhancements to connectivity and security are also available for 21 Model Year Range Rover Sport models. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard across all models, while up to eight 4G Wi-Fi connections can be made, keeping the driver and passengers connected at all times.

The new embedded Spotify app also gives Spotify Premium subscribers instant access to millions of tracks and podcasts directly through Touch Pro Duo without the need to synchronise a smartphone with the vehicle.

Driver and passenger wellbeing has been enhanced with the Range Rover Sport’s Cabin Air Ionisation system, now with PM2.5 filtration. Simply controlled via a ‘Purify’ button within the touchscreen infotainment, the state-of-the-art set-up filters out fine dust particles and allergens, and neutralises odours, to provide a calm, relaxing, refined and healthy environment.

For added security, a 12-month subscription to the highest level of vehicle security – Secure Tracker Pro is standard-fit, giving owners greater peace of mind***.