RAYOVAC® has launched its ‘More Power to You’ campaign for World Hearing Day, 3rd March 2021.

The world leading hearing aid battery manufacturer*, a division of Energizer Holdings, Inc., with a manufacturing facility in Washington, Tyne and Wear, will celebrate the ‘more’ that is possible with RAYOVAC® hearing aid batteries and take a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into making its cutting-edge products.

The campaign will showcase the difference innovation, long-lasting performance and reliability from RAYOVAC® hearing aid batteries can make to the lives of millions of people living with hearing loss around the world.

It is set to champion the inspirational stories of the hearing heroes who have overcome adversity and are getting more out of life through the power of hearing.

Meanwhile, audiologists can look forward to a suite of helpful tools and support. It includes a dedicated online hub, toolkit with assets they can use to spread the word, and facts on the leading hearing aid battery technology available.

The campaign comes as RAYOVAC® launches its most powerful hearing aid battery technology yet – Active Core Plus™ with Air Optimisation Technology in battery size 312. It has been engineered for excellence, providing more sophisticated functionality to meet the increased power demands of modern devices.

As one of the world’s largest and most experienced manufacturers of hearing aid batteries, the company invests millions each year in research and development, to ensure that every RAYOVAC® battery meets the needs of the consumer and gives them the power to hear more.

Paula Brinson-Pyke, Marketing Director at RAYOVAC®, said: “Around 15% of the world’s adult population is affected by some degree of hearing loss**, and the impact on people’s mental health, feelings of loneliness and isolation, are often significant. That’s why we have launched our ‘More Power to You’ campaign, with the aim of empowering people to speak about their experiences and seek support, so that they can enjoy more of the things that matter to them.

“There’s no better feeling for us than someone’s mum, dad, son, daughter, grandparent, loved one, benefiting from an improved quality of life and feeling more like themselves again. Our campaign shows that anything is possible, and it’s inspiring to hear from people of all ages whose lives have improved when they have found the right hearing solution.

“Our customers know, choose and trust RAYOVAC® and we are proud to power millions of hearing aid wearers through our leading battery technologies. So much more is possible when you have a long-lasting, consistent performing battery powering your hearing aid. In today’s world, where staying connected has never been more important, we are committed to giving people an even better experience and more peace of mind.”

RAYOVAC®’s ‘More Power to You’ campaign is backed by 20-year-old rugby star, Jodie Ounsley, who became the first deaf female rugby player to be selected for an international sevens squad and won her first England cap in October 2019. In 2018, Jodie was recognised as a Young Deaf Sports Personality.

Jodie is passionate about not letting hearing hold you back. She embodies the values of the ‘More Power to You’ campaign, achieving her dream of playing international rugby and becoming an inspirational role model to other young people with hearing loss.

Jodie said: “I am extremely excited to support the ‘More power to you’ campaign as I think it is so important to raise awareness especially to young deaf children who may be searching for their sense of identity. This campaign is showing that hearing loss should never hinder you and your dreams, in fact use it as motivation to push you forward and achieve them!”

RAYOVAC® also recognises the challenges faced by audiologists through the Covid-19 pandemic and is empowering them with its ProLine programme, which offers tools and support to make the most of hearing aid batteries as a valuable revenue stream and a way to keep in touch with customers.

*Based on internal company estimates of worldwide market share.

**Millions Live with Hearing Loss, World Health Organisation, 2013