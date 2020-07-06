From 15th July, hotels in Scotland will open their doors to visitors once again and OYO is offering discounts of up to 20% so that visitors can enjoy the country’s special landscapes and culture. This offer is valid for bookings made directly at www.oyorooms.com, for stays until the end of 2020. The offer will remain in place throughout the month of July. Scotland offers the natural beauty and sense of space that many Brits are craving right now and with OYO, holidaymakers can stay in small towns and rural areas away from big crowds and with plenty of opportunities for open-air adventure. Properties participating in this offer include:

OYO Eastbank Hotel in Rothes is right on the world-famous Whisky Trail, within walking distance of the Glen Grant distillery and a short drive from both the Glenfiddich and Strathisla distilleries (their reopening dates are TBC). Deluxe double or twin rooms start from £47 per night on a room-only basis – a 20% discount on the original price of £59

OYO Braeriach Hotel in Newtonmore is the ideal base for exploring the Cairngorms National Park – the perfect antidote to any lockdown claustrophobia and a chance to get a sneak peek of the filming locations for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die . Standard double rooms start from £31 per night on a room only basis – a 20% discount on the original price of £39

OYO Kinloch Arms in Carnoustie will appeal to golfers keen to take on the challenge of the world-famous Carnoustie Golf Links nearby and also enjoy some fresh coastal air. A full’s day walk along the coastal path will take hikers to Arbroath and back, covering a total distance of 22km. Standard double or twin rooms start from £46 including breakfast – a 20% discount on the original price of £58

OYO Loch Ness Drumnadrochit is situated right beside the Loch Ness Centre & Exhibition, which also plans to reopen from 15th July. Visitors will once again be able to spend their staycation discovering the legend of Nessie. Standard double rooms start from £42 on a room only basis – a 19% discount on the original price of £52

OYO Glenpark Hotel is an easy walk from Ayr beach, a predominantly sandy stretch that is regarded as one of Scotland’s best – an ideal picnic spot. Beer fans can enjoy some local brews from the Ayr Brewing Company which is based out of the hotel. Its hand-crafted ales include Rabbie’s Porter, named for locally-born poet Robert Burns. OYO Glenpark Hotel has availability from 1st August onwards, with standard double rooms costing from £31 on a room-only basis – a 20% discount on the original price of £39

Prices are subject to availability and change, but are correct as of 6 July. With the exception of OYO Glenpark Hotel, these properties are due to be open from 15th July and prices quoted here are based on travel in the second half of July 2020. The price quoted for OYO Glenpark Hotel is valid for travel during August 2020. To access these reductions of up to 20%, bookings should be made at www.oyorooms.com.