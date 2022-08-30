Ready for a Ruff Ruff Rescue at The Broadway, Bradford!

The Broadway, Bradford is welcoming the leader of the Paw Patrol to the Centre as part of the Centre’s ‘Summer Surprises’.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 31 August), Chase will be meeting and greeting fans from 12-4.30pm outside of M&S and Superdry. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be a queueing system in place to ensure everyone gets to meet, take selfies and chat to brave pup.

Shoppers can also visit the giant deck chair installed outside of Superdry. Anyone who snaps a selfie in the deck chair and shares it on social media tagging #BroadwaySummerSurprises will be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

The Broadway’s ‘Summer Surprises’ kicked off in July and will run through to 1 September. Six weeks of surprise entertainment is planned each Wednesday and Thursday and will be revealed the day prior to it taking place.

For more information, please visit www.broadwaybradford.com