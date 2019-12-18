You’re probably not aware but planting a tree is one of the easiest things you can do in life that will have a powerful impact on the environment. Trees will naturally clean the air and will help in combating global warming. As a new homeowner, you might be on the fence when it comes to planting trees. You’re probably concerned about the maintenance and what happens in case of damage. It is understandable to have concerns but there are valid reasons for why you should have a tree in your landscape and we’re going to highlight some of them.

Helps Fight Climate Change

Global temperatures have been on the rise in the last 50 years. Every summer, there is a temperature record that is set. We’re witnessing forest fires more than ever. Just this year, a big portion of the Amazon forest got burned to the ground. This is devastating as the forest is responsible for cleaning up to 20% of the earth’s air. The most effective way of fighting climate change is by planting more trees. Trees help in absorbing harmful carbon dioxide produced by industries and individuals through the process of photosynthesis.

Trees Clean the Air

Trees not only get rid of carbon dioxide but also other pollutants in the air as well. Some of the common pollutants include ozone, ammonia, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide. This should be more than enough reason to plant a tree in your backyard.

It is Easy

Planting a tree is not as difficult as a lot of people think. It won’t even take more than 10 minutes of your time to plant a tree in your landscape. Gardening is often seen as intimidating because of the different variables involved. You don’t have to wait for the perfect season to plant a tree. All that is required is to spot the ideal spot in your yard and you’re good to go.

Prevent Soil Erosion

Trees can help in preventing soil erosion by managing water runoff. This will be ideal for the drainage on your property whenever there is a huge storm. When you have the right trees planted, water will sink into the ground instead of running off everywhere on your property.

You Save Money

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on cooling during summer because trees provide natural shade. It will also provide protection against the cold winter winds. When trees are standing between your home and the elements, there is an extra barrier of protection, therefore, saving you on energy bills that would have been used for heating and cooling.

Increase Home Value

A landscape without a tree will not be complete. Trees contribute to the exterior aesthetics of a home. There are studies that have shown the value of homes with trees can increase by up to 15%. This is something small yet impactful if you’re looking to put your home on the market in the future.

Having looked at the benefits of planting trees, one of the challenges that you will likely face will have to do with maintenance. Trees that are neglected can be an eyesore on your property. Some homeowners will choose to do the maintenance on their own to save on costs while others will look for experts for the job. Regardless of your option, it is important that the maintenance is up to standard. If you’re working with a professional, there are some considerations to have in mind before making a hiring decision.

Experience: This is the most important consideration when looking for tree care and maintenance services. The contractor should offer full-service so that you’re not searching for someone else when in need of a different service. You can know you’re dealing with an experienced contractor by looking at the number of years they’ve been in business.

Local: You might have an emergency with the tree in your yard and it is imperative that you're getting help as soon as possible. That is why it is important that you're looking for a local company. Such a company will also have a reputation to maintain and will do anything when dealing with clients. They're aware of the local climate and what is needed for trees to thrive. They will also be available in case you have an issue that needs to be addressed immediately.