Our shopping habits have transformed over the last few decades, from weekly street markets to supermarkets that sell everything from fresh fruit to flat screen tv’s. But it’s been the decline of high street shopping and the rise of online purchases that have really shaken things up.

And now more than ever, people are using ecommerce to not only buy everyday essentials, but more bespoke items too. Since the pandemic began more and more people are turning to online shopping, in a move that is set to stay. As we move to a more virtual world, here’s why you should consider a virtual prepaid card.

What is a virtual prepaid card?

A virtual prepaid card is essentially a digital version of a traditional plastic debit card. You can add money anytime and use it to make online purchases. Like a debit card it has a 16-digit card number, an expiry date, and a card security code.

Virtual prepaid cards can only be used for online purchases. This means they can’t be used on in-store purchases, nor can you withdraw money from an ATM. So, why should take the plunge and go virtual?

Added safety

At a time when cyber-crime is on the rise, it’s worth noting that a virtual prepaid card is nearly impossible to steal or copy. Unlike traditional debit cards which can be easily stolen, or cloned, virtual debit cards are almost impossible to interfere with.

Quick and easy to set-up

Unlike physical debit cards that take a couple of days to set-up and finally arrive by post, virtual prepaid cards usually arrive straight to your inbox within a matter of minutes. This means you can start spending in no time at all!

Set spending limits

Virtual prepaid cards are a great way to limit and monitor your spending – especially if you have a habit of going big on payday, only to be left a little short at the end of the month. They’re also useful if you’re a business and need to give employees spending limits for business purposes. And of course, if you’re a parent and want to keep tabs on your child’s spending too!

Planet friendly

Virtual prepaid cards can help you reduce your carbon footprint. Because there is no physical card, it doesn’t need to be made or posted to you. Whilst just one card may not make a difference, on a global scale, the shift away from physical cash and cards would have a significant environmental impact.