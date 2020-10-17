If you own a building, you’ll want it to last for years to come but that is not always the case. There are occasions where buildings collapse because of using cheap materials and poor workmanship. Since constructing a building is a serious financial undertaking, it is also important that you’re taking care of the maintenance. In this post, we’re going to highlight some of the reasons why buildings last as long as they should and what you can do about it as a property manager.

You Want to Save Money

Owning a property will come with a couple of challenges. You’ll always want to keep the costs low when it comes to maintenance. This is not a good idea as you could be facing serious repairs down the road. The maintenance tasks should be handled as they happen if you want to keep the building in good shape. The stairlifts might be in need of replacement but you keep postponing the decision. You don’t want the structural integrity being compromised just because you’ve failed on the maintenance bit. You should be looking for a contractor as soon as you notice there is a repair work that needs to be done.

You Don’t Think It’s Crucial

There are some building owners and property managers who are of the opinion that regular maintenance is not necessary. Such individuals will only wait when there is an obvious problem with the building before they can reach out for help. This is always not a good idea because the problem might have gotten out of hand by the time it has become obvious. Proper maintenance will extend the life of the building and you also avoid expensive repairs because potential problems are uncovered before getting out of hand.

Not Having a Budget

Owning a building will come with responsibilities. It is not only the initial cost of ownership that you should be worried about but also the maintenance. If you don’t have the budget to take care of the maintenance then there is no reason why you should be owning a building in the first place. When you buy a building, there should be a maintenance contract with a provider so that you don’t have to worry about anything at all. This is one of those expenses that you simply can’t avoid if you want the building to last for a long time.

You Don’t Know How to Works

There is no excuse for ignorance when it comes to building maintenance. Even if you don’t have time to figure it out, you can delegate the tasks to professionals so that there is peace of mind that every maintenance task will be taken care of. There are companies that will take care of the maintenance and even schedule so that there is nothing being left to chance.

Having looked at some of the reasons why buildings don’t last long, you’re probably wondering the next steps you should be taking to ensure that you’re not facing the same predicament. The first thing you’ll want to make sure of is that you’re getting an experienced contractor. You don’t need to hire a general contractor for every maintenance task. Once you get the building maintenance company, they’ll be able to take care of everything on your behalf.

One of the key considerations to have in mind when hiring such a company is the experience. How long have they been operational and what kind of services can you expect when you decide to work with them? Asking such questions will give you valuable insights into what you’ll be getting as a building owner or a property manager.

To ensure that you’re getting the provider, you should be asking for quotes from multiple providers. You should be wary of a company with a suspiciously cheap quote. Such a company could be having something to hide and you don’t want to find out the hard way. You can take the extra step and ask for references of past work just to be safe.

Conclusion

For the building to last for years, there needs to be a proper maintenance schedule in place. There will also be a need for some aesthetic upgrades every once in a while. No tenant wants to stay in a building that is dated and poorly maintained. As an owner or a property manager, there should be funds set aside for the maintenance and renovations. You don’t want to be caught by surprise when there are repairs to be made.