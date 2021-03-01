An award-winning virtual networking entrepreneur is bucking the trend by enjoying huge growth after just one year in business.

Since launching Rebellious Business at the start of the first covid-19 lockdown, founder Cordelia Kate has seen more than £110,000 in sales and attracted more than 600 new members.

The Rebellious Business Network hosts free events for emerging entrepreneurs bringing members upbeat networking, training, expert speakers, and resources every week.

Cordelia, who was recognised by Business Insider as one the 10 female social media experts you should know, said: “Just before lockdown, all of the networking groups and large conferences were getting cancelled, so I decided to start The Rebellious Business Network to keep business owners connected through the coming months of social distancing.

“My mantra was that social distancing does have to mean social disconnection.”

Being recognised by Business Insider was just one of the accolades received by Cordelia and Rebellious Business.

She also received the Nick James Masterminder of the Year award and was runner up in the Best New Business category of the Women in Business Awards.

Cordelia was delighted to receive these awards within her first year of trading.

She said: “The launch of the network led to so many incredible achievements such as our first virtual conference and launching a Mastermind, both things were long term goals that I didn’t expect to reach so quickly.”

With many people turning to online courses and coaches to keep themselves active, the Rebellious community helps members get to know each other, offering a network of support and collaboration.

Cordelia has no intention of staying entirely virtual and has her sights set on future in-person events.

“All of this success has of course led on to having even bigger dreams for the impact we can create in the future,” said Cordelia.

“When all this lockdown drama is behind us, I want to launch a Rebellious Business Festival – a fun and upbeat conference where emerging entrepreneurs come to get a fully immersive and exuberating experience that leaves them feeling excited, energised and ready to implement strategies that will help them achieve the success they are striving for.

“The desire to do this perhaps stems from the fact that my father founded the Isle of Wight festivals.

“There are fun events running through my blood and I want to bring this to the business world. We are on a mission to paint the business world with personality and we are only just getting started with that,” she added.

The network can be joined via – join.rebelliousbusiness.com/network and has an active Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/CordeliaKate.

If you require an interview or more photos then contact pr@redheadPR.co.uk