Medical doctors and top intellectuals in health have made various advancements to improve living standards and boost life expectancy. Examples of these advances include introducing new diagnosing methods, modern medicine, prevention procedures, and strategies for controlling various body conditions. Scientists have also introduced different biohacking procedures to enable people to stay healthy. Though some of them are unpopular, most of these discoveries have been tried and tested to be effective. This article discusses some of the recent findings you should know about.

Telehealth

Advancements in telecommunication technology have impacted human health positively. Patients can now use smart mobile technology to communicate virtually with their caregivers. For instance, patients can use well customized and personalized mobile software to get medical advice and instant diagnosis. Additionally, a significant percentage of people with smart devices can use them to access biohacking resources for maintaining their health. For example, they can download weight management software to track the progress of their workouts.

People also can download dietary apps to guide them on a suitable diet for their workout goals. Besides the above applications, athletes and people with certain medical conditions can also use the technology to access high-quality supplements for their specific body needs.

Smart inhalers

Asthma patients and other patients with respiratory conditions now have something to rejoice. The introduction of Bluetooth inhalers is going to be a great addition to their health. The inhaler features a smart attachment for recording the dose administration frequency, including the administration’s date and time.

It also indicates whether the dose was administered correctly or not. The integrated system then sends the data to the patients’ smartphone via Bluetooth to track and manage their health. Thus, the technology has reduced fears and anxiety among the patents as they can easily detect any abnormality and take the necessary corrective action.

3D scanner and printing technology

The developments of 3d scanners and printers have taken treatment to the next level. Doctors can now use the 3D scanners to identify problem areas, including broken bones, cancerous areas, blocked vessels, and much more. Additionally, 3D technology can help them design artificial organs to replace some affected areas of the body.

Besides developing the artificial organs, the technology is used to produce realistic models that mimic the actual body parts. The models are then applied in training upcoming professionals to sharpen their accuracy in operational processes. Besides its application in health, the 3d scanning and printing technologies have also been used in motor industries to design quality vehicle models and identify areas that need repair.

Robotic surgery

The innovation of robotic surgery has improved the experience of both the patients and the surgeons. The robot assistants have scanners to magnify the problem area for quick, effective, and safe surgical procedures. Surgeons control them through computers, thus creating a possibility of remote surgeries in the future. The technology can help the doctors avoid the mistakes associated with open surgeries such as massive cuts, infection risk, and wrong procedure. They have successfully been applied to carry spinal, thoracic, gastrointestinal, and transplant surgeries.

CRISPR technology

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) are among the leading technologies for editing genes. According to scientists, the CRISPR technology uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) to target matching sequences of DNA. Once the matching DNA is captured, the CRISPR technology uses a Cas9- a DNA cutting enzyme to remove the muting genes or add gene sequences to correct the DNA. The technology has successfully been applied to cure infectious diseases and reproductive health to help patients with fertility issues. There are hopes that CRISPR technology could be used to correct conditions characterized by gene mutations like cancer, muscle dystrophy, which causes muscle degeneration across all ages.

New cancer vaccines

The inventions of new cancer vaccines and immunotherapy treatments have helped to cure certain types of cancer. The vaccines induce the body to fight and kill cancer cells without destroying healthy body cells. According to scientists, the old and new vaccines could form a more potent vaccine for brain cancer. Scientists are also pairing the new cancer vaccines with the DNA editing technology to find a permanent solution to the cancer menace. The studies promise a longer life expectancy for cancer patients.

Discoveries in health have reduced anxiety and improved the standards of living. People can now get a quick diagnosis through 3D technology and get treatments using the CRISPR- gene-editing technology. They have also boosted life expectancy in cancer patients through the introduction of cancer vaccines. Surgeons, on the other hand, can enjoy the working efficiency brought about by robotic technology. Further, the undergoing research promises more prominent treatments for chronic health conditions such as cancer and other body disorders.