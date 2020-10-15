A North East-based hirer of portable site accommodation and secure storage containers has enlisted a new head of sales and marketing as part of a raft of appointments and promotions.

Mobile Mini UK, which has its headquarters in Stockton, has promoted Chris Fay to lead the sales and marketing teams from the Teesside base. He joined the company in 2019 as regional sales manager, before being promoted to head of sales development later that year.

Chris, who has worked in sales management since leaving university in 2002, said: “I am so honoured to have been given this opportunity.

“I’ve been promoted twice since I joined the company, which just goes to show the level of investment in people and how the team are encouraged in their professional development.

“The creation of this role really highlights the amazing collaboration between departments, and I plan to keep harnessing that synergy to continue to build a strong brand for the business.

“I’m really looking forward to driving Mobile Mini forward, developing and stretching my team to be the best they can be.”

As well as Chris’ promotion, the company has made a number of further key appointments over the past few months.

In London, Rui Pereira and Claire Williams have been taken on as national account managers to target new customers across the South.

In Peterborough, Julian O’Donovan has been taken on as national business development manager for the retail, hospitality and facilities management sectors.

Stevie Dee, Mobile Mini’s national head of sales, said: “Our national account programme has gone from strength to strength over the last two years, and we felt that the time was right to expand the team. Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, there are signs of green shoots coming through in both the economy, and the construction industry.

“We had also seen that there had been some amazing talent come on to the market during the pandemic, so it was the right time to strike to snap up some exceptional individuals and put their skillsets to great use.”

In a further promotion, Bernard McGovern has been made UK managed services manager, based in the North West branch, to work as part of Mobile Mini Plus, the firm’s managed services offering.

Bernard, who previously worked as a national account manager for Mobile Mini’s tool hire division, Speedy, said: “My role is key to the company’s wider goals, and allows us to show our customers that we can replicate our excellent customer service, products and innovation through Mobile Mini Plus.

“I can’t wait to show our customers that one call is all that is needed to get great services that are right first time.”

Stevie added: “We also want to be able to offer a more holistic, value-added service to our customers, offering full site set-up solutions. Bernard’s promotion will help us to raise our profile in this area to make it easy for both our existing and future customers.

“I’m delighted that the introduction of our managed services department has also created another two new roles, along with a vacancy to backfill Bernard’s position too – I’m so proud that we’re able to offer these roles and change people’s lives during such difficult times.”

For more information about Mobile Mini, visit www.mobilemini.co.uk/