A new utility broker has launched in the North East this month, with a fresh new approach and job creation of 10 in year one planned.

Red Hawk Group Ltd has been opened by Dan Honour, along with financial partners Dave Macmillan and Sean Lavender. In month one Dan has created two new jobs and has been joined by Sean Sweeney and Declan Healey who were trained by Dan in his previous role.

Bringing over 10 years experience with him in the industry, Dan who is 38 and from Hartlepool, has based Red Hawk Group in Billingham where the team is well positioned to service companies across the UK looking to save money on their utilities.

The USP’s of Red Hawk Group Ltd that stand them out from the competition include a refreshing approach to not tie clients into long term contracts. Dan and his team are focused on providing short term solutions that offer flexibility and builds a long term relationship of trust.

The team are looking to change the reputation of the industry by using new and innovative ways to form strong partnerships that will not only save customers money on their next contract but will generate income through their expenditure.

Dan said:

‘’For too long businesses across the UK have been massively overcharged for the Utilities and this has been at the brokers gain instead of the customer. With the structure we have in place, we aim to be fair and transparent with no hidden costs or charges, customers will know exactly what they are paying for and we intend to act with their best interests at heart. This approach will foster long term relationships that will benefit all.’’

The team can help anyone in commercial premises across the UK, and are operating in a way that is ahead of where the industry is headed. Investor Dave Macmillan said:

“Dan was made redundant from his last role during lockdown, and when we sat down to talk about his idea, we both realised now is the perfect time to launch a new business in this sector. The industry is quickly becoming regulated and Dan was keen to be ahead of the game, doing everything transparently, with no hidden costs and fees. That appeal to Sean and I massively and we are delighted to support him.

“When Sean (Sweeney) and Declan were also made redundant, Dan was keen for them to join the team as they understand his ethics. This has started the recruitment process that will see another 7 plus people join the team by year end.”

More information is available at www.redhawkgroup.co.uk