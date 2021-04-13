THE owner of a prestigious Sunderland hair salon says she is both excited and relieved her business has reopened.

Susan Hall is owner and director of Reds Hair and Beauty salon, one of Wearside’s longest-serving and most popular salons, and re-opened her doors to clients at 9am yesterday.

“I’m so excited to be open again, and it’s been great to see the Reds team and so many clients. We’re really busy and there’s a buzz about the place – lots of chats and laughter, which is lovely. It’s like we’ve been asleep for a few months and everyone is waking up,” said Susan.

Like other salons and businesses, Reds closed its doors on December 31 last year, but reopened this morning as the government relaxed restrictions on ‘non-essential retail’ as part of its Covid roadmap to normality.

The East Herrington salon has limited availability over the next four weeks.

“The phones have been red hot and we only have a few slots left over the coming weeks,” explained Susan.

During the lockdown the salon has added two new VIP rooms to give clients extra privacy: “We know that some clients will be very nervous about attending and we want to give them that extra bit of reassurance by seeing them on their own in one of our new rooms,” said Susan.

Covid guidelines will be strictly adhered to throughout the salon.

“Clients can also relax in our newly-landscaped garden where they can have a glass of wine or beer – we’re fully licensed – and as soon as the weather warms up we’ll be reintroducing our popular yoga sessions in the garden too,” added Susan.

Susan’s first client of the day was Alyson Cooper, who used to work for Sunderland Council as personal assistant to the Chief Executive.

Alyson, of East Herrington, said: “It’s so great to be back, I’ve been counting the days. I had a phone call about my appointment about a fortnight ago and have been smiling ever since. I’ve been coming to Reds for about 30 years and couldn’t wait to get back for a cut and colour.”

To check availability at Reds, call 0191 5110288.