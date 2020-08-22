If you’re looking to mix up your drinks offering for your next garden party or picnic, why not wow your guests with these exciting and refreshing summer cocktails. With suggestions for gin, tequila, rum and whisky cocktails, we’ve got a drink to suit all tastebuds!
Raspberry MOOSE
25ml MOOSE
25ml Vanilla Vodka
25ml Cranberry Juice
12.5ml Maple Syrup
4 Raspberries & a Slice of Lemon
1/3 Pipette of Mrs Better’s Bitters (Foaming agent)
Garnish: Raspberry Dust
Crush raspberries in a shaker, add all ingredients and ice and shake energetically. Double strain into a martini glass. Sprinkle with raspberry dust.
MOOSE RRP: £15 for 20cl and £36.99 for 70cl. ABV: 35%
Available from: themoosedrink.com, Yumbles and Master of Malt
Cazcabel Piña Colada
25ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila
25ml Cazcabel Coconut Tequila
60ml Pineapple Juice
10ml Lime Juice
3 dashes Aromatic Bitters
A pinch of salt
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain into a glass over ice.
Cazcabel Coconut Tequila RRP: £24.99 for 70cl. ABV: 34%
Cazcabel Blanco Tequila RRP: £24.99 for 70cl. ABV: 38%
Available from: Amazon, Master of Malt and Proof Drinks
CUT SPICED RUM Pineapple Express
25ml CUT SPICED RUM
200ml Pineapple Juice
Lime
Garnish: Pineapple Wedge & Pineapple Leaf
Add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple leaf.
CUT SPICED RUM RRP: £25.99 for 70cl. ABV: 37.5%
Available from: Amazon, Asda, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange and Proof Drinks
J&B Rare Highball
50ml J&B Rare Whisky
Soda Water
Lemon or Lime
Garnish: Dehydrated Orange Wheel and Sprig of Mint
Add 50ml J&B Rare to a Highball glass filled with ice. Top up with soda water and a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel and a sprig of mint.
J&B Rare RRP: £22.50 for 70cl. ABV: 40%
Available from: Master of Malt, Waitrose, Amazon, The Whisky Exchange, Drink Supermarket and Justerini & Brooks.
Storywood Tequila Speyside 7 Reposado Margarita
45ml Storywood Tequila Speyside 7 Reposado
25ml Fresh Lime Juice
15ml Cointreau
Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.
Storywood Reposado Speyside 7 RRP: £38.95 for a 700ml bottle ABV: 40%
Available from: Amazon and Proof Drinks
Cotswolds Wildflower Spritz
50ml Cotswolds No. 1 Wildflower Gin,
Premium Tonic Water
Garnish: Slice of Orange.
Add ice to a copa glass and pour in Cotswolds No 1 Wildflower Gin. Top up with premium tonic water and garnish with a slice of orange.
Cotswolds No. 1 Wildflower Gin RRP: £34.95 for 70cl. ABV: 41.7%.
Available from: cotswoldsdistillery.com , Master of Malt and Amazon
STARLINO Rosé Spritz
1 Part STARLINO Rosé
1 Part Sparkling Wine
1 Part Soda Water
Garnish: Slice of Grapefruit
Add ice to a long stem glass followed by 1 Part STARLINO Rosé. Top up with 1 Part Sparkling Wine and 1 Part Soda and garnish with a slice of grapefruit.
STARLINO Rosé RRP: From £23 for 70cl. ABV: 17%
Available from: Amazon and Master of Malt
Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky Highball
50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky
Soda Water
Garnish: Sprig of Rosemary and Orange Slice
Fill a highball glass with ice and add in 50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. Top with soda water and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a slice of orange.
Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky RRP: £44.95 for 70cl. ABV 46%.
Available from: waitrose.com, majestic.co.uk, thewhiskyexchange.com, Harrods, Laithwaites and cotswoldsdistillery.com
Jaisalmer Maharaja Mojito
50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin
20ml Sugar Syrup
15ml of Fresh Lime Juice
50ml Bitter Lemon Mixer
6 Mint Leaves
Fill up a highball glass with ice and pour in Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Clap 6 mint leaves to release the delicious aroma and add to the glass. Add fresh lime juice, bitter lemon and sugar syrup. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint.
Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin RRP: £34.95 for a 70cl bottle. ABV: 43%
Available from: The Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt