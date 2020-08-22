If you’re looking to mix up your drinks offering for your next garden party or picnic, why not wow your guests with these exciting and refreshing summer cocktails. With suggestions for gin, tequila, rum and whisky cocktails, we’ve got a drink to suit all tastebuds!

Raspberry MOOSE

25ml MOOSE

25ml Vanilla Vodka

25ml Cranberry Juice

12.5ml Maple Syrup

4 Raspberries & a Slice of Lemon

1/3 Pipette of Mrs Better’s Bitters (Foaming agent)

Garnish: Raspberry Dust

Crush raspberries in a shaker, add all ingredients and ice and shake energetically. Double strain into a martini glass. Sprinkle with raspberry dust.

MOOSE RRP: £15 for 20cl and £36.99 for 70cl. ABV: 35%

Available from: themoosedrink.com, Yumbles and Master of Malt

Cazcabel Piña Colada

25ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila

25ml Cazcabel Coconut Tequila

60ml Pineapple Juice

10ml Lime Juice

3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

A pinch of salt

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Strain into a glass over ice.

Cazcabel Coconut Tequila RRP: £24.99 for 70cl. ABV: 34%

Cazcabel Blanco Tequila RRP: £24.99 for 70cl. ABV: 38%

Available from: Amazon, Master of Malt and Proof Drinks

CUT SPICED RUM Pineapple Express

25ml CUT SPICED RUM

200ml Pineapple Juice

Lime

Garnish: Pineapple Wedge & Pineapple Leaf

Add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple leaf.

CUT SPICED RUM RRP: £25.99 for 70cl. ABV: 37.5%

Available from: Amazon, Asda, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange and Proof Drinks

J&B Rare Highball

50ml J&B Rare Whisky

Soda Water

Lemon or Lime

Garnish: Dehydrated Orange Wheel and Sprig of Mint

Add 50ml J&B Rare to a Highball glass filled with ice. Top up with soda water and a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel and a sprig of mint.

J&B Rare RRP: £22.50 for 70cl. ABV: 40%

Available from: Master of Malt, Waitrose, Amazon, The Whisky Exchange, Drink Supermarket and Justerini & Brooks.

Storywood Tequila Speyside 7 Reposado Margarita

45ml Storywood Tequila Speyside 7 Reposado

25ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Cointreau

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Storywood Reposado Speyside 7 RRP: £38.95 for a 700ml bottle ABV: 40%

Available from: Amazon and Proof Drinks

Cotswolds Wildflower Spritz

50ml Cotswolds No. 1 Wildflower Gin,

Premium Tonic Water

Garnish: Slice of Orange.

Add ice to a copa glass and pour in Cotswolds No 1 Wildflower Gin. Top up with premium tonic water and garnish with a slice of orange.

Cotswolds No. 1 Wildflower Gin RRP: £34.95 for 70cl. ABV: 41.7%.

Available from: cotswoldsdistillery.com , Master of Malt and Amazon

STARLINO Rosé Spritz

1 Part STARLINO Rosé

1 Part Sparkling Wine

1 Part Soda Water

Garnish: Slice of Grapefruit

Add ice to a long stem glass followed by 1 Part STARLINO Rosé. Top up with 1 Part Sparkling Wine and 1 Part Soda and garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

STARLINO Rosé RRP: From £23 for 70cl. ABV: 17%

Available from: Amazon and Master of Malt

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky Highball

50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

Soda Water

Garnish: Sprig of Rosemary and Orange Slice

Fill a highball glass with ice and add in 50ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. Top with soda water and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a slice of orange.

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky RRP: £44.95 for 70cl. ABV 46%.

Available from: waitrose.com, majestic.co.uk, thewhiskyexchange.com, Harrods, Laithwaites and cotswoldsdistillery.com

Jaisalmer Maharaja Mojito

50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

20ml Sugar Syrup

15ml of Fresh Lime Juice

50ml Bitter Lemon Mixer

6 Mint Leaves

Fill up a highball glass with ice and pour in Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Clap 6 mint leaves to release the delicious aroma and add to the glass. Add fresh lime juice, bitter lemon and sugar syrup. Stir gently and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin RRP: £34.95 for a 70cl bottle. ABV: 43%

Available from: The Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt