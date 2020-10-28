A North East vocal coach is joining forces with American hitmaker Roy Hamilton III to develop the next best recording artist.

Julie Miles, founder of Northumberland-based Vocal Ovation, will be sharing advice and best practices on song writing, stage presence, production and much more.

Working alongside Roy, who has honed the talents of Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande previously, “Let That Music Out!” is an inspirational experience designed to inform aspiring singers and give them the tools needed to start a promising career in the music industry.

Julie said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be hosting this workshop together with Roy who in recent months, has become a great friend and industry mentor. He has helped shape the musical careers of several chart-topping singers globally, so I can’t wait to see what talent we pluck from those attending the masterclass.

“I’ll definitely be encouraging my students to take part. It’s a great way to create relationships within the industry and learn how to become a true recording artist.”

Taking place from 15th – 22nd November 2020, participants will also receive a free e-book, written by Roy Hamilton III, that features a clear and relatable approach to achieving goals in music.

Roy said: “For as long as I can remember I’ve had great mentors and teachers along my musical journey. Without the help of these loving and giving people, I wouldn’t be who I am today!

“I want to pay it forward and become that same inspiration and mentor to young artists.

I recognise that same giving spirit in Julie Miles over in the UK. Our values align well and we are both working together to expand our reach internationally and spread the gift of music mentorship.”

Tickets to “Let That Music Out!” can be purchased via the following link here: https://bit.ly/37L75yQ with limited spaces available. The session, which was originally planned as a face-to-face workshop, will now take place online.

An early bird discount offer is available to attendees buying before 1st November 2020, priced at $70 USD. Full ticket price is $100 USD.

Julie, who this year celebrates the tenth anniversary of Vocal Ovation, has a raft of TV talent show finalists among her stable of performers, appearing on the likes of The Voice, Britain’s Got Talent and the X Factor. Julie has also reported a 25% growth in the number of students during lockdown.