THE region’s biggest tech conference will this year focus on how the north east’s IT sector has successfully responded to the Covid pandemic. The annual Dynamo conference attracts delegates from the region’s leading and growing IT and software companies, local councils, specialist professional services, universities and colleges, and other related industries. This year’s event, titled Tech Leads the Way in a Challenging World, will be held online on Thursday, June 17. The virtual conference will be delivered by regional tech network Dynamo, and will be free to members – tickets for non-Dynamo organisations will cost £25. Charlie Hoult, Dynamo Chair, said: “Last year’s online conference went extremely well, and while we’d obviously prefer to be able to host Dynamo 21 in person, we know this year’s virtual version will be another success. “There’s no doubt the region’s tech sector has excelled, succeeded and united to overcome the challenges the pandemic has created. Many of our tech companies have played leading roles in helping the Government in its Covid response and the conference will reflect that. “We’ll have a keynote speaker from NHS Digital, for instance, while Newcastle City Council will lead a session on its ‘response and renewal’ approach to the pandemic, and Opencast Software will host a breakout session on hybrid offices in the wake of changing work patterns enforced by Covid.” Other breakout sessions include: · Providing People with a Voice through DIY Advocate App – delivered by Connected Voice; · What does ESG (Environmental and Social Governance) and Sustainability mean for tech in the North East? – delivered by Sage · From Contact Centre to Consumer Relationship Centre of Excellence: Ubisoft’s Growth’ – Ubisoft Other companies and organisations represented or speaking at the breakout sessions include: Connected Voice, Corterum, DWP Digital, Newcastle University, Northumbria University, Tharsus, Vector 76, Waterstons and Whyaye Ltd Themed sessions on the day will include: govtech, cyber, data, health tech and digital construction. Plenary panels will include Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), chaired by Fareeha Usman, Dynamo’s EDI Innovation Manager and founder of the charity Being Woman, and a skills panel chaired by Cate Kalson, Director at global management consultants Oliver Wyman. Dynamo 21’s headline partner is Sage, and Lindsay Phillips, Executive Vice President, Sage Product Delivery, said: “2020 changed the way we work in ways we never expected, 2021 heralds a new future where tech is a fundamental driver for recovery and enabling businesses of all sizes to redefine themselves and how they work. Dynamo 21 will help us learn from our shared experiences as a region, to create inspiration and spark innovation for our tech enabled economy.” University of Sunderland is a session partner for the ‘Foundation degree level apprenticeship programme’ panel. Charlie added: “A big part of the conference has always been the chance to reconnect with peers and there will of course be ample opportunity for networking. “Delegates can expect inspirational and informative keynote speakers; interesting breakout sessions and our virtual expo booths will give our smaller members an opportunity to promote themselves.” The full programme, confirmed speakers and breakout session will be announced soon. For the full Dynamo 21 programme, event information and to book tickets, go to https://www.dynamonortheast.co.uk/events/dynamo-21-tech-leads-the-way-in-a-challenging-world/ For partner opportunities, contact clare.nicholson@dynamonortheast.co.uk Dynamo 21 will be delivered by Dynamo North East as part of the Catalysing Innovation in North East Clusters project, delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork and part-funded by ERDF. Dynamo North East is a business-led organisation with the core mission of ‘Growing the North East tech economy through collaboration, innovation, skills and noise.’ With more than 160 members, it is made up of IT organisations, large corporate employers in the region, consultants, technology hubs, education providers, local government and suppliers to the industry.