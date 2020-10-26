Table of Contents

Understanding the Disease

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a medical condition that affects the brain, preventing a person from controlling their alcohol consumption. Considered a chronic disease, individuals struggling with AUD often experience increased levels of stigma due to their condition.

How Alcohol Abuse Impacts Child Custody Cases

When one parent abuses alcohol, the rest of the may family often suffer as well. Spouses and children feel the consequences of a parent’s overuse of alcohol. Today, more than 18 million children live in a home with a parent who abuses alcohol, according to the National Institutes for Health.

Alcohol Abuse and Divorce

Alcohol abuse is a common root cause of divorce, as the chronic substance use often impairs and damages the familial relationships necessary to keep a family intact. In some cases, an individual who abuses alcohol has psychological challenges and emotional distress; they may have the inability to remain employed, resulting in a loss of income for the family. Unfortunately, in some cases, they will also exhibit violent tendencies that negatively affect those around them. As a result, many spouses end up divorcing due to the emotional, physical, and financial strain addiction can place on families.

Recognizing the Challenges of Alcohol Abuse and Child Custody

Alcohol abuse can affect a parent’s ability to obtain child custody due to their drinking behaviors. Divorces are typically adversarial matters, and when excessive substance use is a component, matters can become even more contentious. Many co-parents who abuse alcohol feel additional stress and pressure during a divorce, leading to increased alcohol use, further impacting child safety. In severe cases, Concerned Parties may request full custody of the children in an effort to increase safeguards and mitigate concern.

How to Positively Address Alcohol Abuse in Your Child Custody Battle

The following are ways that you can positively and directly address alcohol abuse in your child custody battle. Following these suggestions can provide co-parents, children, and the court a foundation upon which to believe that it is in the best interests of the child to maintain a healthy relationship with both parents, so long as their safety is ensured.

Acknowledge that Alcohol Abuse is a Serious Issue

A Family Court needs to understand that you feel your child’s best interests are not being upheld due to alcohol abuse. Co-parenting agreements with substance abuse can severely endanger a child, adversely impacting their emotional and physical development. Family Law Professionals are required to rule in favor of the child’s best interests. Still, they can only do this if the Concerned Party provides substantial evidence that the child is in immediate danger due to a co-parent’s behavior.

Stop Any Substance Abuse

If you’re the co-parent struggling with sobriety, collect court-admissible documentation, which proves to the judge that you have stopped abusing alcohol during and/or outside of parenting time. If evidence exists to the contrary, it may be much more difficult to obtain custody of your children.

Essential Remote Alcohol Monitoring Features in Custody Cases

Family Law courts will always use a standard known as the “best interests of the child” to make custody determinations. To ensure individuals struggling with alcohol abuse receive substantial and meaningful parenting time with their child, they must provide documentation of their sobriety. Soberlink remote alcohol monitoring is a comprehensive system that combines adaptive facial recognition, tamper detection, and Advanced Reporting™ to ensure safer environments for co-parenting arrangements. Using scheduled testing, Soberlink allows parents to document proof of sobriety using a remote, hand-held device. Soberlink can streamline child custody litigation with these essential features:

Real-time results: Results sent instantly to those listed on the Monitoring Agreement, indicating if a test was compliant, non-compliant, or missed. Facial Recognition: Identity is confirmed during each test, ensuring the correct person is submitting a test. Tamper detection: The intuitive system uses several technologies to flag when someone is trying to tamper with the Device, protecting the integrity of each test. Peace of mind: Co-parents can be confident that a sober parent is supervising their children. Advanced Reporting™: Court-admissible documentation in the form of easy-to-read reports, helping to negate hearsay. These reports offer Judges and Concerned Parties proof that the addicted co-parent is cultivating a safe and nurturing environment for their child.

Trust The Experts in Remote Alcohol Monitoring Technology™

Alcohol abuse can impact a person’s life in many ways, including the ability to foster a relationship with their child following a divorce. Incorporating Soberlink into your routine can help you establish healthy habits coupled with a more meaningful relationship with your kids. Soberlink lets parents prove to the Court that they are serious about child safety and providing the best environment possible for their children, despite past behaviors. Offer your family peace of mind and integrate remote alcohol monitoring into your custody case today.