Renault has confirmed full details and technical specifications for the updated and enhanced version of the New Mégane Hatch, New Mégane Sport Tourer and New Mégane R.S.

New Plug-in Hybrid version featuring the latest E-TECH technology available for the first time, offering 30 miles of

electric-only driving for New Mégane Sport Tourer models, emitting as little as 30g/km of CO2 All models benefit from subtle yet sophisticated tweaks to the refined exterior design, now with full LED headlamps and revised daytime running lights at the front, plus new LED lighting signature at the rear

Interior features new materials and upholsteries to give a more premium feel, plus new 9.3-inch EasyLink multimedia screen and 10-inch TFT Drivers Information Display for a full digital and connected experience

Available in Iconic and R.S. Line trim levels, New Mégane models come with enhanced list of comprehensive specification, delivering excellent value

New R.S. Line trim level offers a dynamic exterior style and interior feel, bridging the gap between New Mégane Hatch and New Mégane R.S. with R.S. style design cues and finishes

New Mégane R.S. 300 and New Mégane R.S. Trophy receive similar tweaks, continuing to deliver performance car thrills and a truly engaging driving experience

The New Mégane Hatch is available from £20,740 OTR and all models are available to order from August

The full specification details of the updated Renault New Mégane Hatch and Sport Tourer have been revealed, with enhancements across the range to Renault’s popular family car, including R.S. models and a new Plug-in Hybrid variant using advanced E-TECH powertrain technology on spacious New Mégane Sport Tourer models.

Available in Iconic and R.S. Line trim levels, the New Mégane Hatch and Sport Tourer range has been comprehensively updated with a suite of exterior enhancements, maintaining the car’s striking look and recognisable front and rear silhouettes thanks to new LED units that feature an updated lighting signature.

The New Mégane’s accommodating interior has also received a selection of upgrades, bringing the car in line with Renault’s latest models with a large digital driver’s information display coupled with the 9.3-inch EasyLink infotainment system set into the dashboard. This update brings a suite of upgrades to the technological offering of the New Mégane via the large and responsive touchscreen, with access to all multimedia functions, MultiSense driving modes and vehicle settings.

The efficient engine line-up has also been revised, with new E-TECH technology delivering the latest Plug-in Hybrid powertrain joining existing TCe petrol and dCi diesel engines – available exclusively on the practical New Mégane Sport Tourer line-up.

The award-winning New Mégane R.S. also benefits from the same suite of enhancements, with a choice of R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy available to order from August 2020. Subtle tweaks to the muscular styling ensure it looks as enticing as before, with new LED lighting signatures ensuring it bears Renault’s latest family resemblance, but with typical R.S. references to its hot hatchback billing. Inside, it features the same technological benefits the rest of the upgraded New Mégane range enjoys.

Exterior

The New Mégane’s sleek exterior style has been refined further with a selection of upgrades. Both New Mégane Hatch and New Mégane Sport Tourer variants benefit from new front and rear bumpers, a sleek new front grille and new LED lighting front and rear – standard on all models.

At the front of the vehicle, the recognisable C-shaped light signature now incorporates the turn indicators and is complemented by a new LED light strip reaching across the rear of the car towards the Renault badge, giving the New Mégane a unique identity and recognisable signature on the road. The rear turn signals now feature dynamic indicators for an eye-catching and dynamic appearance. Door handle lighting gives a premium look while also making life easier for those getting into the vehicle.

A suite of new colour options highlight the New Mégane’s enhanced look, with Copper, Baltique Grey and Highland Grey becoming available for the first time. New alloy wheel designs for both Iconic and R.S. Line models round off the new look, available in

16- and 17-inch sizes.

The new R.S. Line takes inspiration from Renault’s accomplished sporting and F1 heritage with a suite of dynamic exterior features to enhance its sporty positioning. New 17-inch Monthlery diamond-cut alloy wheels unique to this model are new to the New Mégane range, and complement the R.S. Line-specific badging, fog light design and F1-style front blade running the width of the lower bumper of the car. An R.S. Line bumper at the rear with a chrome exhaust pipe completes the exterior look across both Hatch and Sport Tourer models.

Interior

The New Mégane’s welcoming interior has evolved with a suite of connected technologies which enhance the driver experience, courtesy of two new displays – a 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display, and a new 9.3-inch EasyLink touchscreen infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard.

New upholsteries and materials on both Iconic and R.S. Line specifications bring added quality to the cabin, both on the seats and centre console, as well as the steering wheel. An upgrade to full leather upholstery is available on New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic models, while both Hatch and Sport Tourers finished in R.S. Line grade can be upgraded to Alcantara on selected items.

On R.S. Line specification, the relationship between the New Mégane and Renault’s sporting heritage is enhanced with a perforated leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals, sports seats with additional lateral support with carbon-look inserts and black headlining. Red and grey stitching on the seats and gear lever finish off the dynamic design.

The New Mégane Sport Tourer Plug-in Hybrid retains the regular Sport Tourer’s spacious load area, with space beneath the boot floor to keep charging cables stowed tidily. This still leaves a square, accessible load bay for other items.

Technology

Significant changes have been made to the technological and connected features of the New Mégane, with the latest infotainment and driver display systems used across the Renault range including the New ZOE, All-New Clio and All-New Captur models.

Standard on R.S. Line models, the 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display delivers crisp graphics for all important driver information and offers the ability for drivers to fully customise what is on display, based on personal preferences.

For example, a full map display can be chosen for clear navigation instructions right in front of the driver. Alternatively, drivers can prioritise driver assistance and safety information, or vital trip information. Backed up by what’s on display on the configurable main EasyLink display, the New Mégane offers multiple options to suit a range of driver needs.

Also standard on R.S. Line models, the new 9.3-inch EasyLink display brings enhanced levels of connectivity and usability to the New Mégane range. Featuring an intuitive display with faster responses via the new, glossy touchscreen, it’s more user-friendly than ever to control the main functions.

Full smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, as well as in-car direct voice recognition to control the radio, music, navigation and Renault apps via simple commands. The new screen boasts higher quality resolution and crisp graphics, boosting visibility and ease of use.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are controlled via a new menu with an improved look and feel, while the satellite navigation system also features 3D buildings displayed on the screen, alongside connected features that include up-to-date traffic and weather information, fuel prices, door-to-door navigation and online search via Google.

Alternatively, a seven-inch version of the updated EasyLink system is available on New Mégane Iconic models, incorporating smartphone connections and enhanced graphics and usability.

Technology to make life easier for drivers comes as standard on all New Mégane models, including front and rear parking sensors, TFT instrument panel, full LED headlamps, rear parking camera and driver assistance systems including lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high and low beam. R.S. Line models also benefit from Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) as standard.

Powertrains

A new Plug-in Hybrid powertrain utilising advanced F1-inspired E-TECH technology joins the New Mégane Sport Tourer range alongside existing TCe 140 and dCi 115 engines – both of which are available on New Mégane Hatch and Sport Tourer body styles.

This technology was developed by Renault engineers and has 150 patents. It uses components designed by the Alliance, like the latest four-cylinder 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and an innovative multi-mode clutch-less gearbox which optimises shifts.

The new powertrain combines the 1.6-litre petrol engine with 9.3kWh battery, plus a multi-mode clutchless gearbox for optimised gearshifts. Combined, the powertrain delivers 160hp, making the New Mégane Plug-in Hybrid the most powerful model in the regular range. It’s a strong offering for performance with the engine delivering 144Nm and the electric motor delivering 205Nm, which help contribute to a zero to 62mph time of 9.8 seconds.

The Plug-in Hybrid model is also capable of impressive fuel economy and low CO2 emissions, with just 30g/km of CO2 emitted, and claimed fuel economy of 217.3mpg. Importantly, the New Mégane Plug-in Hybrid’s E-TECH always starts in electric and enables 30 miles of all-electric driving, making short journeys around town good for the environment and even more refined, completed with zero tailpipe emissions.

The driving experience can be tweaked and personalised via the MultiSense driving modes, with three available to choose from in New Mégane Plug-in Hybrid models: Pure, MySense and Sport.

Pure: Selected via the touchscreen or a dedicated button on the centre console, Pure runs on electric power alone for up to 30 miles

MySense: Optimises hybrid running for lower running costs. It features an E-Save function to hold battery power that can be used later on, for example when in urban environments

Sport: Combines the full power of the engine and electric motor for optimum performance and responses

The existing efficient petrol and diesel options remain: the TCe 140 petrol and dCi 115 diesel engine, both available with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmissions across both body styles.

New Mégane R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy

The record-breaking New Mégane R.S. models have also received an update with key specification changes across both New Mégane R.S. 300 and New Mégane R.S. Trophy variants. The New Mégane R.S. 300’s standard specification has been bolstered with a range of key equipment, adding the following to the existing generous equipment list:

10-inch full TFT Driver Information Display with Renault Sport custom display

Premium BOSE 9-Speaker audio system with 9.3-inch EasyLink navigation system with DAB radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear-view camera with flankguard protection

Shark fin antenna in black

That’s on top of the New Mégane R.S. 300’s existing suite of features incorporating full R.S. exterior body kit, 4Control 4-wheel steering system, R.S. Drive, Sport chassis, 18-inch R.S. alloy wheels, R.S. Vision LED headlights with integrated C-shape turn signal, dual-zone climate control, handsfree Renault keycard, lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition and active emergency braking system.

For the ultimate New Mégane R.S., buyers can upgrade to the Trophy specification. Bi-material brakes, 19-inch R.S. Trophy alloy wheels, R.S. Nappa perforated leather steering wheel and gearknob gaiter, heated seats, R.S. Monitor and the Cup chassis are all part of the package. Renaultsport Alcantara upholstery with red stitching is standard, while optional Recaro bucket seats are also available.

UK specifications and pricing

Across the line-up, the New Mégane’s standard equipment list has been enhanced, with two well-specified trim levels to choose from, offering buyers a simple choice.

The New Mégane Iconic comes with:

Full LED headlights with signature C-shaped daytime running lights and indicators

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Automatic headlights and wipers

Cruise control with speed limiter

Visio System – lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam

16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors

Electric windows front and rear

7-inch TFT Driver Information Display

Frameless rear-view mirror with auto-dimming function

Handsfree keycard

Automatic dual-zone climate control

EasyLink Navigation: 7-inch touchscreen with DAB tuner, 2 x USB ports, 1 x Jack, Bluetooth phone connectivity and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality

For a sportier edge, the R.S. Line builds on the Iconic’s generous specification with the following:

17-inch Monthlery diamond-cut alloy wheels

S. Line front and rear bumpers with F1-style front blade in grey

S. Line black fabric upholstery with red stitching

S. Line dashboard and trim with R.S. badging

S. leather steering wheel

10-inch TFT Driver Information Display

EasyLink Navigation: 9.3-inch touchscreen with DAB tuner, 2 x USB ports, 1 x Jack, Bluetooth phone connectivity and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

New Mégane Hatch and Sport Tourer pricing and ownership specification

Model CO2 (g/km) VED year one BIK Price OTR New Mégane Hatch Iconic TCe 140 136 £215 30% £20,740 New Mégane Hatch Iconic TCe 140 EDC 138 £215 30% £22,340 New Mégane Hatch Iconic Blue dCi 115 117 £215 30% £22,540 New Mégane Hatch Iconic Blue dCi 115 EDC 121 £215 31% £24,140 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line TCe 140 136 £215 30% £22,700 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line TCe 140 EDC 138 £215 30% £24.340 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line dCi 115 117 £215 30% £24,540 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line dCi 115 EDC 121 £215 31% £26,100 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic TCe 140 142 £215 31% £22,240 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic TCe 140 EDC 141 £215 31% £23,840 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic Blue dCi 115 119 £215 30% £24,040 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic Blue dCi 115 EDC 122 £215 31% £25,640 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160 Auto 30 £0 0% £30,685 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line TCe 140 142 £215 31% £24,240 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line TCe 140 EDC 140 £215 31% £25,800 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line dCi 115 118 £215 30% £26,040 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line dCi 115 EDC 122 £215 31% £27,600 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160 Auto 30 £0 0% £32,685

Technical information

Model Power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (secs) Top speed (mph) MPG (WLTP) New Mégane Hatch Iconic TCe 140 140 240 9.5 127 47.1 New Mégane Hatch Iconic TCe 140 EDC 140 240 9.2 127 46.3 New Mégane Hatch Iconic Blue dCi 115 115 260 11.1 118 62.8 New Mégane Hatch Iconic Blue dCi 115 EDC 115 260 10.6 119 61.4 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line TCe 140 140 240 9.5 127 47.1 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line TCe 140 EDC 140 240 9.2 127 46.3 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line dCi 115 115 260 11.1 118 62.8 New Mégane Hatch R.S. Line dCi 115 EDC 115 260 10.6 119 61.4 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic TCe 140 140 240 9.5 127 44.8 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic TCe 140 EDC 140 240 9.2 127 45.6 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic Blue dCi 115 115 260 11.1 118 62.8 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic Blue dCi 115 EDC 115 260 10.6 119 60.1 New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160 Auto 160 Petrol engine: 144

Electric motor: 205 9.8 111 TBC New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line TCe 140 140 240 9.5 127 44.8 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line TCe 140 EDC 140 240 9.2 127 45.6 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line dCi 115 115 260 11.1 118 62.8 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line dCi 115 EDC 115 260 10.6 119 60.1 New Mégane Sport Tourer R.S. Line E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160 Auto 160 Petrol engine: 144

Electric motor: 205 9.8 111 TBC

New Mégane Hatch and Sport Tourer key options:

Option Availability Price Safety Pack – adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and E-Call R.S. Line £700 Heated seats R.S. Line £350 Premium BOSE Audio System with 9-speakers R.S. Line £600 R.S. Line black Alcantara leather seats with red stitching* R.S. Line £1,200 Motorway Pack – handsfree parking, Traffic Jam Companion (adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centering), rear cross traffic alert, blindspot warning R.S. Line £1,000 Emergency spare wheel Iconic and R.S. Line £200

*must be ordered with heated seats

New Mégane R.S. pricing and ownership specification

Model CO2 (g/km) VED year one BIK Price OTR New Mégane R.S. 300 184 £855 37% £30,895 New Mégane R.S. 300 EDC 191 £855 37% £32,495 New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy 185 £855 37% £34,895 New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy EDC 192 £855 37% £36,495

Technical information

Model Power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (secs) Top speed (mph) MPG (WLTP) New Mégane R.S. 300 300 400 5.7 162 34.5-34.9 New Mégane R.S. 300 EDC 300 420 5.7 158 33.2-34.5 New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy 300 400 5.7 162 34.5-34.9 New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy EDC 300 420 5.7 162 34.5-34.9

New Mégane R.S. key options: