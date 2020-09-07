- All-New Clio E-TECH Hybrid, All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid and New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in hybrid join award-winning New ZOE in Renault’s growing electrified car range
- All models are powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a powerful battery
- Based on modular CMF-B and CMF-C/D architecture, designed for electrification from the start
- E-TECH powertrains use advanced technology influenced by the Renault DP World F1 team
- F1-inspired multi-mode clutchless gearbox debuts with smooth and swift responses
- B Mode captures energy lost under braking and deceleration and feeds back to battery for use later
- A free home charging wallbox is available for customers purchasing either a New Captur or New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in hybrid
- All-New Captur and New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in hybrid models offer up to 30 miles of electric range, and 30g/km of CO2
- All models with E-TECH powertrains feature a TFT Driver Information Display, Easy Link Navigation system and unique E-TECH badging
- All-New Clio E-TECH Hybrid and All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid models also boast two unique Launch Edition specifications with enhanced interior and exterior blue and copper colour packs
- The New Mégane range has been comprehensively updated with a suite of interior and exterior enhancements such as full LED lights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, enhanced interior materials and new R.S. Line trim level
- All models come with a comprehensive five-year warranty with unlimited mileage limit in the first two years, while those with E-TECH and Z.E. powertrains come with eight-year battery warranty
- All-New Clio E-TECH Hybrid emits just 98g/km of CO2 with 22 per cent BIK for 2020/2021 and £125 VED. Priced from £19,595 OTR in Play specification, first deliveries commence in October
- All-New Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid emits just 30g/km of CO2 with 10 per cent BIK and £0 VED. Priced from £30,495 OTR in S Edition specification, first deliveries commence in October
- New Mégane E-TECH Plug-in hybrid emits just 30g/km of CO2 with zero per cent BIK and £0 VED. Priced from £30,685 OTR in Iconic specification, first deliveries commence in November